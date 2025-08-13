So, That's How James Comey Was Able to Communicate With the Media on Russiagate

Former FBI Director James Comey must be lawyered up by now. The documents released by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard have the man neck-deep in arguably a seditious conspiracy against Donald Trump—the willful weaponization of intelligence against a duly elected president ordered by Barack Obama. The man isn’t alone: John Brennan, James Clapper, and a host of underlings are also involved in this mass operation against the American people. We had our suspicions; now we have the evidence.

JustTheNews released memos regarding the FBI’s internal probe into leaks. The media was reporting on matters where sensitive information was disclosed. The bureau knew it, because they were doing it. And Mr. Comey, before Trump fired him, had a point man, Columbia University law professor Daniel Richman, to coordinate his disclosure of sensitive materials. He also ensured the FBI hired this individual and granted him top security clearance, later utilizing him to communicate with the media in crafting the Russian collusion hoax and polishing his reputation and image in the press. These are the ‘Artic Haze’ documents (via JustTheNews):

The FBI concluded numerous legacy news media stories that crafted the false Russia collusion narrative contained illegally leaked classified intelligence but failed to definitively identify the leakers. But agents did force a stunning admission that ex-FBI Director James Comey used a special conduit to the Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times in his bid to polish his image and push for a special prosecutor to take down President Donald Trump. The FBI concluded numerous legacy news media stories that crafted the false Russia collusion narrative contained illegally leaked classified intelligence but failed to definitively identify the leakers. But agents did force a stunning admission that ex-FBI Director James Comey used a special conduit to the Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times in his bid to polish his image and push for a special prosecutor to take down President Donald Trump. Columbia University law professor Daniel Richman admitted to agents in interviews he routinely communicated on behalf of Comey, his longtime friend, with Times reporter Michael Schmidt, whose work was among the newspaper's 2018 Pulitzer-winning stories on Russian election interference. The goal, Richman told the FBI, was "to correct stories critical of Comey, the FBI and to shape future press coverage" outside of the bureau's official press office, according to internal FBI memos that current Director Kash Patel delivered to Congress this week. While Richman was known to have been publicly quoted in news stories as an advocate for Comey, he admitted to agents — who were part of the FBI’s Arctic Haze classified leaks inquiry — that he was given access by Comey to what turned out to be highly classified information up to the SCI level and sometimes provided information to reporters on an anonymous basis. Richman insisted he did not believe he had confirmed or provided classified intelligence to reporters but said he could not be 100 percent, the memos state, noting he could only make his leak denial “with a discount.” […] In the end, the Justice Department decided not to pursue any criminal charges against Comey or any of his lieutenants or now-Sen. Adam Schiff despite potential evidence of leaks, saying it could not be certain of who leaked what and when.

That’s a whole other can of worms with Schiff. The California congressman all but announced he was going to leak classified information to smear Trump to staffers, one of whom rightly said such an action could constitute treason. That whistleblower also said other staffers were fine with Schiff’s actions, adding they’d never get caught. Well, FBI Director Kash Patel opted to declassify and release that 302 report, and now Schiff should have more legal matters to address other than his alleged fraudulent mortgage scheme.

It circles back to The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway's lengthy Twitter thread, arguing that the media should be investigated for their role in this hoax. Without this institution, the Russian collusion hoax could never have spread like wildfire. Ironically, that story is also why everyone mocks and disregards the legacy press, moving on to other information ecosystems for news. They blew up their own industry for nothing—Trump is back.

