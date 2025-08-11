We Won't Get Caught: The Latest Russian Collusion Doc Involving Adam Schiff Is Nuts

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) likely thought the investigation into his mortgage payments would be annoying, but winnable. It’d cost him a ton in legal fees, but he’d come out unscathed—that’s how most political class types operate. Allegations of treason and fighting that charge, well, that’s a whole new ballgame. Mr. Schiff better get a lawyer because the 302 report that FBI Director Kash Patel declassified tonight is wild.

Again, it's no surprise that our suspicions about the Russian collusion hoax are now being corroborated by the trove of declassified documents released by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and now Director Patel, but the details remain jarring. Schiff’s actions in this report, brought forward by a Democratic whistleblower, show a reckless disregard for handling classified information. The California liberal essentially announced to his staff he was going to leak sensitive information to smear Donald Trump. Some rightly said such an action was treasonous, whereas others urged it, adding they’d never get caught. As the saying goes, everyone has a plan until you get punched in the mouth (via Fox News):

A Democratic whistleblower told the FBI that Adam Schiff approved leaking classified information in order to discredit President Donald Trump, according to newly-released documents. The documents, which were obtained by Just The News, were recently handed over to Congress by FBI Director Kash Patel. The whistleblower reportedly worked for Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee for over ten years, and reported Schiff's alleged behavior to the FBI in 2017. According to the report, the intelligence staffer called the leaking "treasonous" and "illegal," in addition to being unethical. He was most recently interviewed by the FBI in 2023. The staffer also said that he personally attended a meeting where Schiff greenlit the leak. "When working in this capacity, [redacted staffer's name] was called to an all-staff meeting by SCHIFF," the documents state, per Just The News. […] "[The whistleblower] stated this would be illegal and, upon hearing his concerns, unnamed members of the meeting reassured that they would not be caught leaking classified information," the report added.

Schiff always came off as a sanctimonious goober when discussing this topic. He even reportedly worked with the Ukraine whistleblower to get the impeachment circus started. We’re dealing with traitors who must be destroyed. I don’t care about verdicts or convictions—I want indictments.

The process is the punishment. Schiff will likely have to sell both homes to pay his legal bills.

