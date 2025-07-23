The Liberal Media Is Melting Down Over the Dismantling Russian Collusion Hoax
Federalist Editor-in-Chief Wants to Investigate the Media for Seditious Conspiracy Over Russiagate

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 23, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway did not hold back in demanding an investigation into the legacy media for their role in disseminating the Russian collusion hoax. The Deep State did the heavy-lifting, but how this spread faster than COVID rests with the many allies in the Democrat-media complex who peddled these lies for years, damaged the first Trump presidency, and were a party to a vast Democrat-led conspiracy that borders on treason. Barack Obama ordered a new intelligence assessment that ran counter to what the IC was saying because it didn’t back up their Moscow interference delusion. They forced knowingly false information, in this case disinformation, into the assessment, which was the Steele Dossier. 

The Democrats, at the direction of Barack Obama, weaponized intelligence reports, engaged in serial leaking to the media, and tried to kill the Trump administration through death by a thousand cuts. It almost worked, and now we’re airing the dirty laundry. The media dislikes this, and they must be held accountable for their role in this scandal, whose damage to the nation has yet to be fully assessed. Hemingway elaborated further on Twitter: 

The recent revelations about the origins of the Russia collusion hoax against the American people are the biggest story in America right now. It's the biggest scandal in our history. And yet look at how most media outlets are handling the news. Ignoring, downplaying the reason why they're trying to bury this explosive story is obvious: our corporate media were active and willing agents in the seditious conspiracy. They certainly can't report on the fact that they were involved in these crimes against the country.  

Every time the Washington Post, CNN, the New York Times, Margaret Brennan, The Atlantic, etc., lie and say this story is not a big deal, they are perpetuating their seditious conspiracy. Creative minds should think about what legal exposure they have for their role in this. Clapper, Comey, Brennan, Obama, Biden are all out of office. But they could not have run their seditious conspiracy without their co-conspirators in the media. And every single one of the worst actors in the media are all still there. Margaret Brennan, Jake Tapper, etc. 

Matt Vespa
It's time to indict people. It’s time to place those responsible in handcuffs. They ruined themselves with this story; no one believes the mainstream press. They’re mocked, dismissed, and disregarded—it’s time to bring them before the courts.  

We can start with charging Barack Obama. 

