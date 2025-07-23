Federalist Editor-in-Chief Wants to Investigate the Media for Seditious Conspiracy Over Russiagate

The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway did not hold back in demanding an investigation into the legacy media for their role in disseminating the Russian collusion hoax. The Deep State did the heavy-lifting, but how this spread faster than COVID rests with the many allies in the Democrat-media complex who peddled these lies for years, damaged the first Trump presidency, and were a party to a vast Democrat-led conspiracy that borders on treason. Barack Obama ordered a new intelligence assessment that ran counter to what the IC was saying because it didn’t back up their Moscow interference delusion. They forced knowingly false information, in this case disinformation, into the assessment, which was the Steele Dossier.

Advertisement

The Democrats, at the direction of Barack Obama, weaponized intelligence reports, engaged in serial leaking to the media, and tried to kill the Trump administration through death by a thousand cuts. It almost worked, and now we’re airing the dirty laundry. The media dislikes this, and they must be held accountable for their role in this scandal, whose damage to the nation has yet to be fully assessed. Hemingway elaborated further on Twitter:

The recent revelations about the origins of the Russia collusion hoax against the American people are the biggest story in America right now. It's the biggest scandal in our history. And yet look at how most media outlets are handling the news. Ignoring, downplaying the reason why they're trying to bury this explosive story is obvious: our corporate media were active and willing agents in the seditious conspiracy. They certainly can't report on the fact that they were involved in these crimes against the country. Every time the Washington Post, CNN, the New York Times, Margaret Brennan, The Atlantic, etc., lie and say this story is not a big deal, they are perpetuating their seditious conspiracy. Creative minds should think about what legal exposure they have for their role in this. Clapper, Comey, Brennan, Obama, Biden are all out of office. But they could not have run their seditious conspiracy without their co-conspirators in the media. And every single one of the worst actors in the media are all still there. Margaret Brennan, Jake Tapper, etc.

It's time to indict people. It’s time to place those responsible in handcuffs. They ruined themselves with this story; no one believes the mainstream press. They’re mocked, dismissed, and disregarded—it’s time to bring them before the courts.

We can start with charging Barack Obama.

The reason why they're trying to bury this explosive story is obvious: our corporate media were active and willing agents in the seditious conspiracy. They certainly can't report on the fact that they were involved in these crimes against the country. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 22, 2025

Clapper, Comey, Brennan, Obama, Biden are all out of office. But they could not have run their seditious conspiracy without their co-conspirators in the media. And every single one of the worst actors in the media are all STILL THERE. Margaret Brennan, Jake Tapper, etc. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 22, 2025

Perhaps when, say, Margaret Brennan or Jake Tapper, NYT, WP, etc., perpetuate the long-running seditious conspiracy, their role should be addressed. Their work attempting to cover-up the crimes of their co-conspirators in the Russia collusion hoax is not journalism. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 22, 2025

If the fictional story that Trump colluded with Russia deserved to be at the top of every single news program and every newspaper for 18 months, how much more should the TRUE STORY of top Democrat operatives and media conspiring to take Trump down be covered? — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 22, 2025

Advertisement

Yep. Just watched a CNN segment. They scoffed at it, called it a Trump conspiracy theory, scoffed at it again and moved on. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 22, 2025

The real danger of the Russian collusion hoax wasn’t just in what it claimed but in what it cost: national cohesion, institutional credibility, and the ability to see foreign threats clearly through a nonpartisan lens. https://t.co/ukUUnlh10b — Meaghan Mobbs (@mobbs_mentality) July 22, 2025

Legacy media largely ignores ⁦@TulsiGabbard⁩ bombshell on Obama's Russia probe docs https://t.co/jMzdTXpbCD — Alexa Henning (@alexahenning) July 23, 2025

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!