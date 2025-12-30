Tim Walz Says He Takes Fraud Seriously After Keith Ellison Vowed to Fight for Fraudsters

Minnesota’s Governor Tim Walz just penned a performative op-ed in the state’s fraud-friendly local outlet, the Minnesota Star Tribune.

We’ve spent years cracking down on fraud - referring cases to law enforcement, shutting down and auditing high-risk programs.



Trump keeps letting fraudsters out of prison.



To the national news just now paying attention, here’s what we’ve done to stop it. pic.twitter.com/bgvKPxVxxm — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) December 30, 2025

Advertisement

The article goes on at length about the greatness of Minnesota and their “high standard for the integrity of public funds,” their desire for public trust, and how “bad actors” are spoiling assistance programs for everyone else. What Walz wanted to communicate most clearly, though, was that his administration has — and is working to combat fraud.

His self-congratulatory article amid unprecedented levels of fraud apparently wasn’t enough, because his promotion of the article on X also took shots as President Trump.

“We’ve spent years cracking down on fraud - referring cases to law enforcement, shutting down and auditing high-risk programs,” Walz said. “Trump keeps letting fraudsters out of prison.”

What was left out of Walz’s column was that his state’s own Attorney General Keith Ellison was found to be buddying up to the Feeding Our Future fraudsters in a meeting in 2021, the Washington Free Beacon reported back in April.

REMINDER: Tim Walz's AG Keith Ellison is COMPLICIT in the fraud happening in Minnesota:



"Keith Ellison Held Chummy Meeting With Feeding Our Future Fraudsters Weeks Before FBI Raid"



Story here: https://t.co/SnkjtEFSsy https://t.co/vdaQvThRlO — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 30, 2025

Ellison said that the Minnesota Department of Education was fighting the non-profit in "a very racist, xenophobic, Islamophobic manner.” Ellison then expressed his intention to make calls to the Department of Education on behalf of Feeding Our Future, saying "Let me tell you, just getting the question, just getting the inquiry from the AG is sometimes enough to make people knock it off."

After meeting attendees expressed their ability and willingness to support local political campaigns, Ellison doubled down. "Well, brother, let me just tell you this: of course I'm here to help," Ellison said. "So let's just go — let's just go fight these people."

Ellison would later receive $10,000 in campaign contributions from individuals affiliated with Feeding Our Future.

Less than a year later, the Department of Justice would indict 48 people for fraud, with at least two individuals working with Feeding Our Future.

Ellison’s office took a victory lap after the indictments were handed down, saying:

For two solid years, Attorney General Ellison’s office has been holding Feeding Our Future accountable. Early on, the Attorney General’s Office worked side by side with MDE to flag evidence of fraud, demand correction from Feeding Our Future, defend MDE from Feeding Our Future’s scurrilous lawsuit — and most importantly, bring evidence of criminal fraud to the FBI, which led directly to the federal criminal investigation and criminal indictments of Feeding Our Future for fraud.

Advertisement

Walz had an additional statement at the end of his thread on X. “My message remains clear: If you threaten everything that makes our state a great place to live by committing fraud in Minnesota, you will be caught and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

How many of those they’ll prosecute will be revealed to have backed the Walz and Ellison campaigns?

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.