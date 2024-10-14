Progressive Host Explains What Caused Her to Leave the Dems

She’s not a conservative, but to some of her former peers, she might as well have donned a swastika. And it wasn’t anything related to Donald Trump. Left-wing host Ana Kasparian of The Young Turks, which she co-hosts with Cenk Uygur, explained what caused her to leave the Democratic Party. It’s a traumatic story. She was sexually assaulted in Los Angeles by a homeless man and got zero support in the aftermath.

In 2022, Kasparian was walking her dog, and while bending over to clean up after her four-legged friend, a homeless man grabbed her from behind and began thrusting into her with an erection. She shared her story and, instead of getting support, was accused of being racist and framing the homeless community in a terrible light. At this point, Kasparian knew she couldn’t stay in the Democratic Party. It had shifted into crazy town, and her values no longer fit or were promoted within this organization. She detailed her harrowing account on Jillian Michaels’ podcast (via Fox News):

NEW: The Young Turks producer Ana Kasparian says she left the Democratic party after she was mol*sted by a homeless man with an er*ction in Los Angeles.



Kasparian said she was shamed by liberals for stating that she felt fearful to leave her house after the incident.



Kasparian… pic.twitter.com/R1Ds980urO — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 12, 2024

"Before I knew it, I started getting these messages, and it's really, really harsh stuff, about how, ‘You are painting a picture of the homeless community. How could you be like this? These are your unhoused neighbors and they need help,'" she said of the negative messages she received. "A few people accused me of being racist, even though I had never disclosed the race of the individuals who did this to me. And in fact, they were White," Kasparian continued. "That woke me up," Kasparian said. "Some of the people that I've associated myself with because I thought they were the good people….They definitely have stereotypes in their head and are totally blind to the fact that they have those stereotypes and go around accusing others of being bad actors when they themselves need to do the work." […] "At some point last year, the other thing that really hit me was the difference between my upbringing and what the Democratic Party espouses," Kasparian said. She described being raised by "very tough" parents who taught her to work hard to be self-sufficient and create her own opportunities. While she acknowledged there are obstacles today that some younger people are facing that older generations may not have had to face, she still sees America as a land of opportunity, which she said goes against messaging from the Democratic Party. "However, we all get to wake up in the morning and make choices for ourselves. And when I hear the Democratic Party constantly disempower people of color, because that's what they're doing," she said. "They keep using this messaging that infantilizes them and makes them seem as though, you know, if it weren't for us White saviors, messing around with these laws and policies, they would never be able to survive. And I find that so gross," she continued.

Kasparian’s odyssey toward leaving the Democrats wasn’t over this incident, but it seemed to be the straw that broke the camel’s back. She rejected the woke lexicon and identity politics. She outright rejects the Left’s nonsense regarding erasing womanhood to appease transgenderism. Her co-host, Uygur, also torched the far-left for their antics, adding that it doesn’t help their side win elections. He also said that anyone who thinks he should fire Kasparian from Young Turks can “f**k off.”

Still, I'm glad to hear Kasparian is okay, but what a wild story that highlights how insane the Left has become. These people aren’t outliers—they’re a good chunk of the party.