How the Pro-Russian Collusion Spooks Are Pushing Back After Hoax Got Exposed By DNI Gabbard

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 06, 2025 10:45 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

We don’t care, kids. Whoever thought that this article in The Washington Post would derail the unraveling of the Russian collusion hoax is grossly mistaken. The legacy media are powerless, mocked, and disregarded. Also, the intelligence chiefs who pushed this narrative are liars. 

We’ve known they’re liars, but now, thanks to the document disclosures by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, we have evidence to that effect. And the panic porn threaded in this piece, that Gabbard’s disclosures exposed top-secret sources and spy techniques, is, frankly, unbelievable. John Brennan, someone who could be facing perjury charges over his May 2017 testimony about the Steele dossier, and his clown crew cannot be trusted. You collusion bros are panicking that the hoax is collapsing, criminal referrals have been issued, and indictments are likely. But remember, the process is the punishment, and it should be put on max (via WaPo): 


The Trump administration pushed to unveil a highly classified document on Russia’s interference in the 2016 election after an intense behind-the-scenes struggle over secrecy, which ended in late July when Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released a minimally redacted version of the report, according to multiple people familiar with the matter. 

Gabbard, with the blessing of President Donald Trump, overrode arguments from the CIA and other intelligence agencies that more of the document should remain classified to obscure U.S. spy agencies’ sources and methods, the people said, speaking on the condition of anonymity, like others interviewed for this report, because of the matter’s sensitivity. 

Gabbard, CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Attorney General Pam Bondi have released a slew of intelligence and law enforcement reports over the last month that they claim prove that spy agencies’ finding that Moscow intervened in the 2016 presidential contest to help Trump was a “hoax” concocted by the Obama administration. 

[…] 

Multiple independent reviews, including an exhaustive bipartisan probe by the Senate Intelligence Committee, have found that Putin intervened in part to help Trump. Two former CIA officials who led the intelligence agencies’ assessment told The Washington Post they stood by their sourcing and analysis. 

Okay, you can stop reading there. The star witness for that SSCI report, Lisa Monaco, was an Obama partisan, who sat in on the December 9, 2016, meeting where Barack ordered a new intelligence assessment, the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment, which forced the Steele dossier into the report since that knowingly false report was the only file that could back up the Democrats’ delusional claims of collusion. The intelligence community elevated a piece of fiction to credible status, on the order of Obama, James Comey, John Brennan, and James Clapper, leaked it to the media, and the collusion hoax spread like COVID.  

The point of the 2017 ICA was that the initial intelligence consensus was that Russia's 2016 antics had no impact on the race. We know Putin had no favorite, but thought Hillary would win. And there was no blackmail file on Trump, but Moscow did have dirt on Clinton. 

So, excuse me if I don’t believe that this was some reckless disclosure. It exposed traitors, and justice is coming. Let the process ruin them. 

Get 'em, Mollie:

