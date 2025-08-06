How the Pro-Russian Collusion Spooks Are Pushing Back After Hoax Got Exposed By DNI Gabbard

We don’t care, kids. Whoever thought that this article in The Washington Post would derail the unraveling of the Russian collusion hoax is grossly mistaken. The legacy media are powerless, mocked, and disregarded. Also, the intelligence chiefs who pushed this narrative are liars.

Advertisement

We’ve known they’re liars, but now, thanks to the document disclosures by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, we have evidence to that effect. And the panic porn threaded in this piece, that Gabbard’s disclosures exposed top-secret sources and spy techniques, is, frankly, unbelievable. John Brennan, someone who could be facing perjury charges over his May 2017 testimony about the Steele dossier, and his clown crew cannot be trusted. You collusion bros are panicking that the hoax is collapsing, criminal referrals have been issued, and indictments are likely. But remember, the process is the punishment, and it should be put on max (via WaPo):

First of all no “top-secret spying techniques & sources” were revealed.



Second, I’ll let you in on a secret that bad actors like Brennan, Comey, Clapper & the Deep State don’t want you to know. They lie about classification & weaponize it against anyone who pushes back. pic.twitter.com/umM2bEZ5fZ — Alexa Henning (@alexahenning) August 7, 2025





The Trump administration pushed to unveil a highly classified document on Russia’s interference in the 2016 election after an intense behind-the-scenes struggle over secrecy, which ended in late July when Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released a minimally redacted version of the report, according to multiple people familiar with the matter. Gabbard, with the blessing of President Donald Trump, overrode arguments from the CIA and other intelligence agencies that more of the document should remain classified to obscure U.S. spy agencies’ sources and methods, the people said, speaking on the condition of anonymity, like others interviewed for this report, because of the matter’s sensitivity. Gabbard, CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Attorney General Pam Bondi have released a slew of intelligence and law enforcement reports over the last month that they claim prove that spy agencies’ finding that Moscow intervened in the 2016 presidential contest to help Trump was a “hoax” concocted by the Obama administration. […] Multiple independent reviews, including an exhaustive bipartisan probe by the Senate Intelligence Committee, have found that Putin intervened in part to help Trump. Two former CIA officials who led the intelligence agencies’ assessment told The Washington Post they stood by their sourcing and analysis.

Okay, you can stop reading there. The star witness for that SSCI report, Lisa Monaco, was an Obama partisan, who sat in on the December 9, 2016, meeting where Barack ordered a new intelligence assessment, the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment, which forced the Steele dossier into the report since that knowingly false report was the only file that could back up the Democrats’ delusional claims of collusion. The intelligence community elevated a piece of fiction to credible status, on the order of Obama, James Comey, John Brennan, and James Clapper, leaked it to the media, and the collusion hoax spread like COVID.

The point of the 2017 ICA was that the initial intelligence consensus was that Russia's 2016 antics had no impact on the race. We know Putin had no favorite, but thought Hillary would win. And there was no blackmail file on Trump, but Moscow did have dirt on Clinton.

So, excuse me if I don’t believe that this was some reckless disclosure. It exposed traitors, and justice is coming. Let the process ruin them.

Get 'em, Mollie:

So first off, before we analyze the story, let's compare the sourcing to the sourcing we used to see in the Washington Post's previous "Russiagate" stories, back when they were winning Pulitzers for spreading the lie that Trump and Russia colluded to steal the 2016 election. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 7, 2025

Advertisement

Strobel frames everything as if he's doing highly paid PR for bad actors in the spy agencies and their Democrat co-conspirators. Namely, HE DOES NOT EVEN TELL HIS READERS WHAT THE REPORT REVEALS about how shoddy Brennan/CIA's work was! — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 7, 2025

Strobel then says that the Senate Intel Committee (NB: with only the most limited exceptions, Congressional Intel Committees have historically acted as agents of the spy agencies, rather than overseers) said Russia intervened to help Trump and doesn't tell ignorant Washington… — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 7, 2025

Stroble, PR Agent to Russia hoaxers, says that the devastating HPSCI report revealed the CIA's most closely guarded secrets and was "considered so sensitive that it remained in storage at the CIA rather than on Capitol Hill." Here's the truth. The report was so embarrassing that… — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 7, 2025

The original Russia collusion hoax was built on the back of bad actors at intel agencies working hand in glove with the corrupt media to sell a dangerous lie to the American people. This article is just embarrassingly weak. Sourced not even to current or former officials but just… — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 7, 2025

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!