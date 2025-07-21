Read Our Lips - No Amnesty Ever
The Dems' Likely Counterpoint on Russian Collusion Hoax Isn't Going to Hold Up Well

July 21, 2025
The Russia collusion hoax has been exposed. It was always an open secret, but now we have the documents, thanks to Tulsi Gabbard releasing troves of files, all of which bear the fingerprints of the usual suspects.  

Some, such as former CIA Director John Brennan and fired FBI Director James Comey, are already being investigated. James Clapper and Barack Obama should be next, for knowingly politicizing and weaponizing the intelligence to hamstring Donald Trump. The intelligence community was adamant that Moscow couldn’t interfere in our elections. Then, Obama ordered Clapper to draft a new intelligence report, which used the Steele Dossier as its foundation. That document, a Clinton campaign-funded opposition research project, is at the heart of this operation. Even Clapper didn’t believe it, but reportedly silenced any analyst who raised objections. 

That report is now obliterated like the Iranian nuclear facility at Fordow. So, Democrats are likely going to rush to the “bipartisan” Senate Intelligence Committee’s report, which is much more friendly to liberal narratives about the Russian collusion hoax. It likely won’t hold. As RealClearInvestigations’ Paul Sperry noted, the report’s main witness, Lisa Monaco, was an Obama acolyte who was part of the infamous December 9, 2016, meeting, where Barack ordered the intelligence community to draft the new intelligence assessment. He gave the deep state the green light to go after a duly elected president. A campaign of media leaks was also part of the strategy—Monaco reportedly played a key role.

It’s all infected, kids. The entire hoax is being exposed and will continue to be. More document dumps are expected; more whistleblowers are likely to come forward. 

