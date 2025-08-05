CNN Guest Made a Keen Observation That Nuked the Dems' Narrative Over Texas Gerrymandering

The American people might not be as hyper-engaged, because frankly, this is a silly topic, but they know bias. They know what gerrymandering is, and they’re aware it’s been around for quite some time. There’s this alternate reality going on that Donald Trump is the first president for whom this has ever happened.

In Texas, state Democrats fled the special session, which was set to make a new congressional map official. It’s now led to arrest warrants being issued, with Gov. Greg Abbott threatening to expel lawmakers who engaged in this political stunt. Democrats tried to get cute, responding with “come and take it.” Kids, you can’t say that when you run away. It lacks weight.

"These new 5 potential GOP controlled districts are all majority Hispanic. Republicans are leaning into the victories that Trump had with Hispanic voters in 24 and saying we're going to bet on ourselves. And it's amazing to me that the Democrats are just kind of running away" pic.twitter.com/zxlyWJ0W8d — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) August 5, 2025

CNN guest Batya Ungar-Sargon, a leftist Trump supporter, exposed the most entertaining part of this tale, which is that the new districts proposed are majority Hispanic.

“These new five potential GOP-controlled districts are all majority Hispanic. The Republicans are leaning into the victories that Trump had with Hispanic voters in 2024 and saying, ‘Hey, we're going to bet on ourselves,’” Ungar-Sargon said. “It's amazing to me that the Democrats are just kind of running away,” she added.

Bakari Sellers’ face said it all—this game is over.

