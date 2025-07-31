There’s a Reason Why the Durham Annex Was in Those FBI Burn Bags

Alas, the day is here: the annex to the Durham report, the investigation into the origins of the Russian collusion hoax that former Attorney General William Barr initiated, has been declassified and released. It was discovered in the FBI burn bags by Director Kash Patel. It wasn’t just this file—thousands of documents related to the Russian interference investigation that the Obama DOJ, or lack thereof, conducted. The annex is clear about a few things, some of which you’ve already read about from Katie.

First, we have George Soros ties, with emails from Open Society Foundations Regional Director Leonard Bernardo that were authentic, which spoke to the Trump-Russia collusion narrative being used against the then-incoming president. The Obama FBI never investigated this angle. Moreover, as Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) noted in his press release about the annex, no investigative steps were taken to follow up on any leads related to Russiagate. The answer is simple: they were all in on peddling this operation.

🚨 BREAKING: The Durham annex has been DECLASSIFIED and RELEASED, exposing a Clinton campaign plan to falsely tie President Trump to Russia in 2016.



It found that the Obama FBI FAILED to investigate intel that the Clinton campaign likely concocted the Trump-Russia collusion… pic.twitter.com/X9ekMVtxHt — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 31, 2025

Second, while Barack Obama ordered the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment, Hillary Clinton also signed off on using the Russian collusion hoax to attack Trump. Obama-Clinton—quite the gruesome twosome (via NY Post):

Hillary Clinton signed off on a plan hatched by a top campaign adviser to “smear” then-candidate Donald Trump with false claims of Russian collusion and distract from her own mounting email scandal during the 2016 campaign, according to explosive intelligence files declassified Thursday. The intelligence came from two memos obtained by the Obama administration in the lead-up to Election Day that laid out “confidential conversations” between leaders of the Democratic National Committee — including then-Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz — and liberal billionaire George Soros’ Open Society Foundations. The plot, the brainchild of the Clinton campaign’s then-foreign policy adviser, Julianne Smith, included “raising the theme of ‘Putin’s support for Trump’” and “subsequently steering public opinion toward the notion that it needs to equate” the Russian leader’s political influence campaign with actual hacking of election infrastructure.

“HRC approved” spreading the hoax that Russia hacked the election pic.twitter.com/JvEHD6rfvb — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 31, 2025

From Durham's Classified Appendix-



Authentic July 2016 emails discussing Hillary Clinton's plan to "demonize Putin and Trump."



Predictions that "the FBI will put more oil into the fire."



Hillary approved the "idea about Trump and Russian hackers hampering U.S. elections." pic.twitter.com/1pshWpEBoE — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 31, 2025

Obama’s ICA forced the knowingly false Steele Dossier, the only document that supported the Democrats’ collusion delusion, into the report, elevating it to credible status, and then leaked it to the media to damage the Trump administration. His lackeys, then-Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former FBI chief James Comey, and ex-CIA Director John Brennan constituted a three-headed monster in forcing the inclusion of this piece of biased, trash campaign opposition research into the ICA.

More from Grassley’s press release, which includes a tidbit about Obama wanting to shut down the FBI’s ‘investigation’ into the Clinton email server:

The Classified Durham report sure is interesting reading. On Jake Sullivan:



"Sullivan could not recall anyone articulating a strategy or 'plan' to distract negative attention away from Clinton by tying Trump to Russia, but could not conclusively rule out the possibility." pic.twitter.com/4POEecYmYx — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) July 31, 2025

In 2016, the Obama administration obtained intelligence information from a source contained in two separate memoranda – one memorandum from January 2016 and another from March 2016. The two memoranda “described ‘confidential conversations’ between then-Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz and two individuals at the [Soros] Open Society Foundations (i) [Leonard] Benardo and (ii) Jeffrey Goldstein.” (Pgs. 2-3) The January 2016 memorandum noted, in part, that President Barack Obama intended to scuttle the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server and mishandling of highly classified information during her time as Secretary of State. (Pg. 3) The March 2016 memorandum also included references to the same Obama effort to shut down the Clinton investigation, but additionally outlined a plan to falsely connect Trump to Russia. (Pg. 4) This memo stated, in part, that “[the Democratic Party’s] opposition is focused on discrediting Trump…. [a]mong other things, the Clinton staff, with support from special services, is preparing scandalous revelations of business relations between Trump and the ‘Russian Mafia’”. (Pg. 4) According to the Durham annex, based on an analysis and translation of the intelligence, FBI analysts believed that, at the time, the “special services” in the March 2016 memorandum could refer “to the FBI and the CIA or more broadly to the intelligence and law enforcement communities” in the United States, or, analysts speculated, it could refer to “Trump dossier author Christopher Steele.” (Pg. 5) […] According to the Durham annex, following the receipt of this intelligence, multiple high-ranking U.S. officials were briefed on the matter, including an August 3, 2016 briefing in the White House by CIA Director John Brennan to President Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, FBI Director Comey, among others. As described in Durham’s Unclassified Report, ultimately, the CIA sent the FBI an investigative referral that included the “purported Clinton campaign plan.” (Pg. 18) In 2017, the “CIA prepared a written assessment of the authenticity and veracity of the above-referenced intelligence. The CIA stated that it did not assess that the above [redacted] memoranda, or [redacted] hacked U.S. communications, to be the product of Russian fabrications.” (Pg. 19) The Durham annex notes that “FBI was fully alerted to the possibility that at least some of the information it was receiving about the Trump campaign might have its origin either with the Clinton campaign or its supporters, or alternatively, was the product of Russian disinformation.” The Durham annex concludes, in part, that “[d]espite this awareness, the FBI appears to have dismissed the [intelligence information] as not credible without any investigative steps actually having been taken to either corroborate or disprove the allegations.” (Pgs. 22-24)

We also learned how James Comey investigated the email server, which initially earned him the ire of liberal Democrats. As it turns out, he was doing everything he could to avoid a thorough investigation, rushing the process and glossing over several thumb drives pertinent to the probe. That was included in the 2018 annex of the then-Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz report. Those thumb drives included highly sensitive communications between Clinton, her campaign, the State Department, and the Obama White House. It should have been reviewed vis-à-vis the objective of the FBI’s probe, which was whether classified information was transmitted through this unsecured server or if foreign intelligence agencies hacked it.

Matt Taibbi, a former contributing editor to Rolling Stone, described the documents as “bizarre,” and a lengthy episode of “Keystone Cops’ regarding scores of officials thinking of any excuse not to review the files.

Taibbi wrote, “This document, which Comey and the FBI said they deemed not credible, nonetheless contained analysis of the stolen American correspondence with an eyebrow-raising piece of gossip: that “the political director of the Hillary Clinton staff, Amanda Renteria, regularly receives information from Loretta Lynch of the Department of Justice, on the plans and intentions of the FBI.”

James Clapper seems to be the only member of this plot who has knowingly admitted to lawyering up. Brennan, Obama, and Clinton should be next. They should be charged, especially Brennan, who likely committed perjury in his May 2017 testimony, where he said the Steele Dossier “wasn’t part of the corpus of intelligence information that we had. It was not in any way used as a basis for the Intelligence Community Assessment that was done.”

DNI Tulsi Gabbard set that narrative aflame, nuking it from orbit with her document disclosures. This was a seditious conspiracy, and the media is just as culpable. Without them, this operation dies quickly. We should demand more documents, but for now, we have enough to charge people.

Obama has already been referred to the DOJ for potential prosecution. It’s time to exact justice.