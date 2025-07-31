CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Attorney General Pam Bondi officially declassified additional documents related to the Russia hoax on Thursday and sent them to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley for publication.

"Today, the Department of Justice (DOJ) sent the declassified Appendix of the Durham Report to the Senate Judiciary Committee following coordination with the CIA. This action advances President Donald J. Trump’s directive for maximum transparency and underscores the Attorney General’s and the Director’s commitment to that objective. It also fulfills a request for disclosure by Senate Judiciary Chairman Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA), whose leadership on this issue has been instrumental," the CIA released in a statement.

“Today, the Department of Justice provided Chairman Grassley with previously classified information relating to Special Counsel Durham’s investigation into possible coordination between the Clinton campaign and the Obama administration to interfere with the 2016 presidential election. This Department of Justice, alongside the CIA, is committed to truth and transparency and will continue to support good-faith efforts by Congress to hold our government accountable. Chairman Grassley is leading by example and shining light on critical issues of great interest to the American people," Bondi added.

The documents reveal that "according to data from the election campaign headquarters of Hillary Clinton, obtained via the U.S. Soros Foundation, on 26 July 2016, Clinton approved a plan of her policy advisor, Juliana Smith...to smear Donald Trump by magnifying the scandal tied to the intrusion by the Russia special services in the pre-election process to benefit the Republican candidate."

The Clinton campaign did this in order to distract from Hillary Clinton's illegal use of a private email server to store and share classified information.

"As envisioned by Smith, raising the theme of 'Putin's support for Trump'...would divert constituents' attention from the investigation of Clinton's compromised electronic correspondence," the documents show. "By subsequently steering public opinion toward the notion that it needs to equate 'Putin's efforts' to influence political processes in the U.S. via cyberspace to acts against a crucially important infrastructure would force the [Obama] White House to use more confrontational scenarios vis-a-vis Moscow that, as a whole, suits Clinton's line of conduct."

