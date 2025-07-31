Documents Show Soros' Open Society Was in on Russia Hoax Development

Emails contained in a newly declassified annex from former Special Counsel John Durham's investigation into the origins of the Russia hoax show the Soros Foundation was in on the development of the false Russia collusion narrative against 2016 presidential candidate Donald Trump.

The appendix notes that, "Two of the apparently hacked emails appear to have originated from the Open Society Foundations," with emails allegedly written by former Open Society Foundations Regional Director Leonard Bernardo.

"The media analysis on the DNC hacking appears solid...it will be a long-term affair to demonize Putin and Trump. Now it is good for a post-convention bounce," Bernardo allegedly wrote, citing communication with Clinton campaign official and Russia hoax architect Julia Smith. "Later the FBI will put more oil into the fire."

Bernardo also confirmed plans the Russian Collusion narrative would be used against Trump to distract from Clinton's illegal use of a private email server to store and send classified information. At the time, Clinton was under criminal investigation by the FBI for the mishandling of classified information.

"This should distract people from her own missing email, especially if the affair goes to the Olympic level," Bernardo wrote. "The point is making the Russian play a U.S. domestic issue. Say something like a critical infrastructure threat for the election to feel manic since both POTUS and VPOTUS have acknowledge the fact IC would speed up searching for evidence that is regrettably still unavailable."

The documents further reveal that "according to data from the election campaign headquarters of Hillary Clinton, obtained via the U.S. Soros Foundation, on 26 July 2016, Clinton approved a plan of her policy advisor, Juliana Smith...to smear Donald Trump by magnifying the scandal tied to the intrusion by the Russia special services in the pre-election process to benefit the Republican candidate."

"As envisioned by Smith, raising the theme of 'Putin's support for Trump'...would divert constituents' attention from the investigation of Clinton's compromised electronic correspondence," the documents show. "By subsequently steering public opinion toward the notion that it needs to equate 'Putin's efforts' to influence political processes in the U.S. via cyberspace to acts against a crucially important infrastructure would force the [Obama] White House to use more confrontational scenarios vis-a-vis Moscow that, as a whole, suits Clinton's line of conduct."

CIA and DOJ's declassification of the Durham Report Appendix, along with DNI's efforts, further advances President Trump's directive for maximum transparency and fulfills Sen. Grassley's request for disclosure.https://t.co/NTQpgoW9d4 pic.twitter.com/JmXYr7flpg — CIA (@CIA) July 31, 2025













Editor's Note: The Trump administration is exposing Barack Obama and his administration's Russian Collusion Hoax.

