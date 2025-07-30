Here's What Was Found Inside Those FBI Burn Bags. Yes, It's About the Russian Collusion Hoax

So, who’s going to jail? Who’s being questioned? FBI Director Kash Patel revealed today that mountains of Russian collusion documents were found in burn bags. Thousands of documents were discovered, including the annex to the Durham report, which was an investigation initiated by former Attorney General William Barr regarding the origins of the Russian collusion hoax.

That document alone is the subject of a declassification process between the CIA and the FBI. And there’s a reason why whoever set this burn bag protocol in motion would want these files destroyed: Sources told Fox News that the material involved had evidence from foreign intelligence sources outlining that the FBI would be one of the agencies at the forefront in spreading the collusion hoax, and this would be done before the launch of Crossfire Hurricane, the official counterintelligence probe. It’s another layer to the ongoing scandal wherein Obama’s intelligence chiefs willfully manipulated reports and weaponized the IC to go after Donald Trump (via Fox News) [emphasis mine]:

FBI Director Kash Patel found a trove of sensitive documents related to the origins of the Trump–Russia probe buried in multiple "burn bags" in a secret room inside the bureau, sources told Fox News Digital. Sources told Fox News Digital that the "burn bag" system is used to destroy documents designated as classified or higher. Sources told Fox News Digital that multiple burn bags were found and filled with thousands of documents. Sources told Fox News Digital that one of the documents FBI officials found in a burn bag was the classified annex to former special counsel John Durham's final report, which includes the underlying intelligence he reviewed. […] Sources exclusively briefed Fox News Digital on some of the contents of the classified annex — including that the U.S. intelligence community had credible foreign sources indicating that the FBI would play a role in spreading the alleged Trump–Russia collusion narrative — before the bureau ever launched its controversial Crossfire Hurricane probe. A source familiar with the contents of the classified annex told Fox News Digital that while it may not have been exactly clear in the moment what the intelligence collection meant, with the benefit of hindsight, it predicted the FBI’s next move "with alarming specificity." "Ultimately, the release of the classified annex will lend more credibility to the assertion that there was a coordinated plan inside the U.S. government to help the Clinton campaign stir up controversy connecting Trump to Russia," the source, who was granted anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence matters that have not yet been made public, told Fox News Digital. […] Patel, in a June interview with podcast host Joe Rogan, revealed that he found a room full of documents and computer hard drives "that no one had ever seen or heard of."

This month has been an epic unraveling of the Russian collusion hoax. All our suspicions were confirmed by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard’s disclosure of the files, showing the weaponization of intelligence reports to go after Trump.

Patel was a chief investigator on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI), which conducted its own probe into the Russian collusion claims. Mr. Patel found rampant abuse, specifically the illegal surveillance of Trump campaign official Carter Page by the FBI. Page was the target of a FISA warrant, where exculpatory evidence was excluded, among other things, to secure the wiretap.

And now, we learn the Russian collusion conspirators at the FBI tried to destroy the evidence.

Keep digging.

