John Brennan Might Be Vulnerable to Perjury Charges Over Russian Collusion Hoax

Ex-CIA Director John Brennan might be in serious legal trouble: he might have perjured himself regarding sworn testimony about his role in the Russian collusion hoax. Specifically, the inclusion of the unreliable, unverifiable, and now-debunked Trump dossier, aka the Steele Dossier, which was compiled by ex-MI6 spook Christopher Steele on behalf of the Clinton campaign. His sources intentionally fed him disinformation, resulting in a shambolic intelligence operation.

Brennan reportedly forced its inclusion into a Russian collusion intelligence assessment, contradicting his congressional testimony on May 23, 2017, where he said this dossier “wasn’t part of the corpus of intelligence information that we had. It was not in any way used as a basis for the Intelligence Community Assessment that was done.”

The New York Post’s Miranda Devine has more:

Brennan is said to be under renewed scrutiny by authorities over discrepancies between his sworn testimony to federal investigations and his written orders to underlings conducting the Intelligence Community Assessment commissioned by President Barack Obama in December 2016 that found Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election to help Donald Trump. The review, declassified last week, found that Brennan insisted on the inclusion of the discredited Steele dossier, over the strong objections of the CIA’s two most senior Russia experts, who said it “did not meet even the most basic tradecraft standards.” Then-CIA Deputy Director for Analysis (DDA) David Cohen warned in an email to Brennan on December 29 that including the dossier in any form risked “the credibility of the entire paper.” But Brennan “formalized his position in writing, stating that ‘my bottom line is that I believe that the information warrants inclusion in the report.’ ” […] Last week’s CIA review by the deputy director of analysis found that when Brennan was “confronted with specific flaws in the Dossier by the two [Russia] mission center leaders — one with extensive operational experience and the other with a strong analytic background — he appeared more swayed by the Dossier’s general conformity with existing theories than by legitimate tradecraft concerns.” The decision to include the Steele dossier in the assessment “ran counter to fundamental tradecraft principles and ultimately undermined the credibility of a key judgment.” […] Brennan continued to play innocent in various media interviews, including those he was paid for as an MSNBC contributor. In 2018, he told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he first heard “just snippets about” the Steele dossier in the “late summer of 2016.” It’s time to subpoena this piece of work, whip out the timelines, which now don’t match, and ask why Mr. Brennan (allegedly) lied before Congress. That’s a crime, sir. Perjury is a crime, and no one is above the law.

