Tipsheet

New Docs Show Belmont University Committed to DEI Shenanigans in Defiance of the Law

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 30, 2025 7:00 AM
Undercover Journalist

Belmont University thought it could remain an incubator of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion antics without making too much noise. Too late—we posted the videos showing the university brass openly admitting they’re flouting the law. Sure, they got ahead of the curve regarding re-naming their DEI office, but it’s a distinction without a difference. They thought their secret sauce for avoiding detection was to keep it quiet. Jozef Lukey, Belmont University Assistant Director of Student Success and Flourishing, is quite candid in the videos:

Now, from Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN), we’ve learned through new documents and emails that Bemont is still engaging in DEI propaganda through their curriculum, despite the interference run by its president: 

The Tennessee Republican also sent a letter to Education Secretary Linda McMahon calling for an investigation into these antics. The university also admitted to hiding illegal alien students. College campuses are no longer safe havens, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents can raid schools, as they should. If Belmont is openly defying the law, it’s at risk of losing funding.

Tags:

WOKE

