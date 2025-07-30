New Docs Show Belmont University Committed to DEI Shenanigans in Defiance of the Law

Belmont University thought it could remain an incubator of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion antics without making too much noise. Too late—we posted the videos showing the university brass openly admitting they’re flouting the law. Sure, they got ahead of the curve regarding re-naming their DEI office, but it’s a distinction without a difference. They thought their secret sauce for avoiding detection was to keep it quiet. Jozef Lukey, Belmont University Assistant Director of Student Success and Flourishing, is quite candid in the videos:

Now, from Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN), we’ve learned through new documents and emails that Bemont is still engaging in DEI propaganda through their curriculum, despite the interference run by its president:

🚨 BELMONT BOMBSHELL #2 🚨

My office just obtained an official document requiring all Belmont faculty to justify how any course proposals or revisions “include perspectives from diverse and/or historically underrepresented populations…”



This means every course at Belmont must… pic.twitter.com/bmNskHChlG — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) July 17, 2025

🚨 BELMONT BOMBSHELL #3 🚨



The woke college president just sent a campus-wide email claiming the HUB—Belmont’s Office of Hope, Unity, and Belonging—is meant to “share the light of Christ” and is in compliance with federal law.



That’s a blatant deception. HUB is DEI propaganda… pic.twitter.com/aoqCklMfxx — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) July 18, 2025

The Tennessee Republican also sent a letter to Education Secretary Linda McMahon calling for an investigation into these antics. The university also admitted to hiding illegal alien students. College campuses are no longer safe havens, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents can raid schools, as they should. If Belmont is openly defying the law, it’s at risk of losing funding.

🚨SCOOP UPDATE: Rep. Andy Ogles from Tennessee's 5th congressional district located close to Belmont University in Nashville, has responded to this morning's leaked videos exposing the university's secret DEI program and concealment of illegals enrolled at the school.



Rep. Ogles… https://t.co/iw1yMwCKo9 pic.twitter.com/kf1FIziLYc — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 17, 2025

