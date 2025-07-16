AG Pam Bondi Fires James Comey's Daughter
Tipsheet

GOP Rep Wants a Full Investigation Into Belmont University After Videos Expose Rogue DEI Operation

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 16, 2025 8:30 PM
Undercover Journalist


Belmont University is hiding illegal aliens, and they think they’re being slick about it. Based on leaked videos obtained by Townhall, not only is the campus trying to defy federal immigration laws, but it’s also a hub of covert Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion operations. They renamed the office Hope, Unity, and Belonging in 2022, but it’s the same thing. The video shows top administrative officials saying the secret sauce to not getting caught is keeping everything quiet, not being like Columbia University and the like, and shouting about their left-wing insanity:

In an undercover video obtained by Townhall, Jozef Lukey, Assistant Director of Student Success and Flourishing, is caught exposing the rather transparent ruse. The university is trying to continue its DEI programs by simply changing the name from D.E.I. to H.U.B.

“We try to create as an inclusive space as possible here at Belmont," he said in the video. "No, we're not going to be out in the news doing all these things, 'this is how we stand and this is what we stand by.' No, we're not going to make any outward statements.” He admits Belmont is operating in the shadows, in violation of the executive order and federal immigration law. 



These activities caught the eye of Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN), notably how the school seems to be openly defying President Trump’s anti-DEI order. He penned a letter to the Department of Education and Secretary Linda McMahon, calling for a full investigation. These institutions face potential defunding if they’re found to violate the law.

Is This Trump's Reasoning Behind His Handling of the Epstein Files? Matt Vespa
