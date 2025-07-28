CNN Analyst Has to Be Going Blind If He Said This About the Manhattan Mass Shooting

There was a shooting in Midtown Manhattan today. The suspect, donning a rifle and sunglasses, opened fire, wounding six people. Two NYPD officers were shot, one of whom was killed. The manhunt began, only for the suspect to be found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on the 33rd floor of the office building that was the site of the attack. The NFL’s headquarters are inside this location [UPDATE: The death toll has risen to five people] (via Fox News):

🚨#BREAKING: The New York Post is reporting that a police officer was killed when a crazed gunman wearing a bulletproof vest stormed a Midtown skyscraper — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 29, 2025

UPDATE: At this time, the scene has been contained and the lone shooter has been neutralized. https://t.co/I3OpVuUuit — Jessica S. Tisch (@NYPDPC) July 28, 2025

At least six people were shot Monday, and a police officer was killed when a suspected gunman unleashed a barrage of gunfire inside a midtown Manhattan office building that houses the Blackstone investment firm and the headquarters of the NFL. Video taken by a FOX 5 NY employee showed several officers carrying a person, and other officers appeared to be tending to a person lying on the ground. The news outlet reported the number of people killed, citing law enforcement sources. Two police officers were shot, including the one who died, sources told Fox News. The gunman was armed with a rifle and first opened fire in the lobby of the building on 52nd Street and Park Avenue. He went to another floor and shot people there, sources told Fox News, before going up to the 33rd floor and shooting himself.

When the manhunt was ongoing, John Miller, CNN’s chief law enforcement and intelligence analyst, said it could possibly be a white guy, despite prefacing that gross speculation by saying “they [authorities] do not know who he is.”

Even worse, he knew better—we have the photo, man.

“They know he is a male, possibly white; he’s wearing sunglasses. He appears to have a mustache. And that picture has been distributed to every police officer in New York City,” he added.

That’s not a white guy, John. I know this is CNN, but c’mon now.

Embarrassing.

Wait. This is the NYC shooter that I just hear @ErinBurnett and CNN describe as a “white man.” What world are we in? pic.twitter.com/U4iQwwUZk4 — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) July 28, 2025

UPDATE: Suspect has been identified.

NYC gunman ID’d as Shane Tamura after deadly shooting that killed NYPD officer https://t.co/vVFPF2REvB pic.twitter.com/R91zFqu1Wu — New York Post (@nypost) July 29, 2025

CNN: male, possibly white pic.twitter.com/EnGsg7AJpH — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) July 29, 2025

