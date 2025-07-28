One Question Lingers Regarding the Secret Service Agent Who Tried to Sneak His...
Tipsheet

CNN Analyst Has to Be Going Blind If He Said This About the Manhattan Mass Shooting

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 28, 2025 8:45 PM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

There was a shooting in Midtown Manhattan today. The suspect, donning a rifle and sunglasses, opened fire, wounding six people. Two NYPD officers were shot, one of whom was killed. The manhunt began, only for the suspect to be found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on the 33rd floor of the office building that was the site of the attack. The NFL’s headquarters are inside this location [UPDATE: The death toll has risen to five people] (via Fox News):

At least six people were shot Monday, and a police officer was killed when a suspected gunman unleashed a barrage of gunfire inside a midtown Manhattan office building that houses the Blackstone investment firm and the headquarters of the NFL.  

Video taken by a FOX 5 NY employee showed several officers carrying a person, and other officers appeared to be tending to a person lying on the ground. The news outlet reported the number of people killed, citing law enforcement sources.  

Two police officers were shot, including the one who died, sources told Fox News.  

The gunman was armed with a rifle and first opened fire in the lobby of the building on 52nd Street and Park Avenue. He went to another floor and shot people there, sources told Fox News, before going up to the 33rd floor and shooting himself.  

When the manhunt was ongoing, John Miller, CNN’s chief law enforcement and intelligence analyst, said it could possibly be a white guy, despite prefacing that gross speculation by saying “they [authorities] do not know who he is.”

Even worse, he knew better—we have the photo, man.  

“They know he is a male, possibly white; he’s wearing sunglasses. He appears to have a mustache. And that picture has been distributed to every police officer in New York City,” he added.   

That’s not a white guy, John. I know this is CNN, but c’mon now. 

Embarrassing. 

UPDATE: Suspect has been identified.

