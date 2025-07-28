The Georgia Senate Race Just Got a MAGA Shot in the Arm With...
Her Baby Died in Foster Care—and the State Still Won’t Explain How
VIP
With So Many Staffers Rushing for the Exits, Washington Post Should Just Remove...
VIP
As Adams Celebrates Taking 3,000 Illegal Guns of NYC's Streets, There Are Questions
Washington’s Newest Coping Mechanism: Mermaiding
Street Elmo Crashes Anti-ICE Protest in Bizarre Showdown
Mace to Make a Major Decision About Her Political Future in the Next...
Former CBS Anchor: Paramount Merger May Signal Network’s End
Trump, Mike Lee Urge Senate to Cancel Recess and Confirm Appointments
VIP
Arizona Woman Gets 8 Years for Helping North Korean Spies Infiltrate U.S. Companies...
Flight Passenger Shouts 'Death to Trump', 'Allahu Akbar', Makes Bomb Threats Midair
'We’re With Colbert' Rally Flops With Just 20 Protesters
'Golf Force One': Trump’s Security Goes Full Beast Mode After Assassination Attempt
The Trump Admin Cracks Down on These States for Defying Title IX
Tipsheet

Two NYPD Officers Shot in Active Shooter Situation Unfolds in Manhattan

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | July 28, 2025 7:30 PM
Townhall Media

This article has been updated. 

A terrifying scene is unfolding in the heart of Midtown Manhattan as New York City once again finds itself gripped by chaos. An armed suspect—reportedly wielding what appears to be an AR-15 and wearing a bulletproof vest—has opened fire near East 52nd Street, leaving at least six people injured. Two of those people were reportedly NYPD officers. The suspected active shooter has been found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on the 33rd floor of the Blackstone building. 

Advertisement


New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) urged residents to exercise caution and remain off the streets amid the ongoing threat.

Recommended

Federal Judge Blocks a Major Provision in Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' Jeff Charles
Advertisement

According to the Associated Press, the shooting occurred inside a Midtown office building that is home to several major financial institutions and the headquarters of the National Football League. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Federal Judge Blocks a Major Provision in Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' Jeff Charles
The Georgia Senate Race Just Got a MAGA Shot in the Arm With This Entry Matt Vespa
Oh, How This Now-Former Republican Has Fallen Matt Vespa
Washington’s Newest Coping Mechanism: Mermaiding Dmitri Bolt
'We’re With Colbert' Rally Flops With Just 20 Protesters Sarah Arnold
'Golf Force One': Trump’s Security Goes Full Beast Mode After Assassination Attempt Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Federal Judge Blocks a Major Provision in Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' Jeff Charles
Advertisement