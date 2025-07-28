Two NYPD Officers Shot in Active Shooter Situation Unfolds in Manhattan

This article has been updated.

A terrifying scene is unfolding in the heart of Midtown Manhattan as New York City once again finds itself gripped by chaos. An armed suspect—reportedly wielding what appears to be an AR-15 and wearing a bulletproof vest—has opened fire near East 52nd Street, leaving at least six people injured. Two of those people were reportedly NYPD officers. The suspected active shooter has been found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on the 33rd floor of the Blackstone building.

🚨#BREAKING: A massive response is underway as officers respond to an active shooter with an assault rifle with hundreds of people sheltering in place



📌#Manhattan | #NewYork



At this time, numerous NYPD units and emergency officials are responding to an active shooter situation… pic.twitter.com/MC8sr6b1W1 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 28, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: ACTIVE SHOOTER with a semi-automatic rifle reported on the East Side of Midtown in NYC



MULTIPLE casualties reported, including NYPD officers



Suspect is thought to be wearing a bulletproof vest



Pray for our boys in blue! 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/JYrx1QTfiD — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 28, 2025

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) urged residents to exercise caution and remain off the streets amid the ongoing threat.

New Yorkers: there is an active shooter investigation taking place in Midtown right now.



Please take proper safety precautions if you are in vicinity and do not go outside if you are near Park Avenue and East 51st Street. https://t.co/eONqAtCQ1q — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) July 28, 2025

According to the Associated Press, the shooting occurred inside a Midtown office building that is home to several major financial institutions and the headquarters of the National Football League.