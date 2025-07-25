How Baltimore Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Handled This Loaded Question About Trump

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh handled a loaded question about Donald Trump and his visit to the White House like a pro, and why should that shock us? The man has been coaching in the NFL since 1998, finally nabbing the head coaching position in Baltimore in 2008. He’s won a Super Bowl, numerous division titles, and knows how to handle the press. Harbaugh was asked about a recent visit to the White House, given that President Donald Trump has trashed the city of Baltimore.

First, as if that’s a controversial thing to say, it’s not as if Baltimore was a crime-free haven in the past. It was still a sketchy city when The Wire aired on HBO—a great show, by the way. Harbaugh was not pleased with how the reporter framed the question, but took it all in stride, adding that he was honored to meet the president. It was an “amazing” experience, and no matter who’s in office, Coach Harbaugh roots for the president:

Why would you frame the question - I would've framed that question like, 'You got a chance to go visit with the president, man. What was that experience like?' It was amazing. It was awesome. And I promise you, I root for our president. I want our president to be successful just like I want my quarterback to be successful and I want my team to be successful. It was an amazing experience. It's not often you get invited to do something like that as a family. We were there, my daughter was there, Jim's [Harbaugh] daughters were there. My mom and dad were there. My mom and President Trump - just seeing how he treated her was really meaningful. That's the fourth president [I've met]. Jim has met seven presidents so he's got the lead on me.... "I had the chance to meet President Obama twice. Incredible experience. Had a chance to meet President Biden, when he was vice president, in Iraq. I spent a lot of time with him in Iraq, which was amazing. "Those are moments that I definitely cherish and it means a lot."

These goofy reporters are always trying to pick a fight. Harbaugh and other coaches in the league have zero time for this—they don’t. Literally.

What a masterclass in how to slap down a reporter who truly wasted everyone’s time here.

