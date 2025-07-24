New York City Just Earned Itself a Lawsuit From DOJ
Tipsheet

Trump's Top Prosecutor in NJ to Remain at Post After Federal Judges Attempted to Boot Her

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 24, 2025 11:15 PM
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

Interim US Attorney for New Jersey Alina Habba was almost booted from her job. Last week, federal judges voted to reject extending her tenure, opting to elevate her deputy, Desiree Leigh Grace, for the job. It was planned to take effect once Habba’s 120-day interim appointment expired. The Trump Justice Department wasn’t going to let that slide. Attorney General Pam Bondi fired Grace, saying this administration doesn’t abide by the rulings of rogue judges. 

Now, Ms. Habba is *acting* US Attorney for New Jersey. She’s staying—rogue judges are hardest hit (via NYT): 

The Justice Department on Thursday cleared the way for Alina Habba to remain in her role as the top federal prosecutor in New Jersey. 

Ms. Habba’s tenure as interim U.S. attorney was set to expire on Friday. But she announced on social media on Thursday that she would be New Jersey’s acting U.S. attorney. 

The decision will allow Ms. Habba to lead the New Jersey office for at least the next 210 days. 

President Trump had previously nominated Ms. Habba to be U.S. attorney in a permanent capacity, which under the law would have precluded her from serving as acting U.S. attorney. But a spokesman for the Justice Department said Thursday that the White House had withdrawn her nomination, allowing her to serve as acting U.S. attorney. 

A White House spokesman, Harrison Fields, said in a statement that, “President Trump continues to have full confidence in Alina Habba and her commitment to serve the people of New Jersey.” 

Implosion: The Reactions to This Failed Democrat Tweet Attacking Trump Were Amazing Matt Vespa
Habba had this triumphant post for the occasion:  

Onward. 

DONALD TRUMP

Implosion: The Reactions to This Failed Democrat Tweet Attacking Trump Were Amazing Matt Vespa
