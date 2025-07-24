Trump's Top Prosecutor in NJ to Remain at Post After Federal Judges Attempted to Boot Her

Interim US Attorney for New Jersey Alina Habba was almost booted from her job. Last week, federal judges voted to reject extending her tenure, opting to elevate her deputy, Desiree Leigh Grace, for the job. It was planned to take effect once Habba’s 120-day interim appointment expired. The Trump Justice Department wasn’t going to let that slide. Attorney General Pam Bondi fired Grace, saying this administration doesn’t abide by the rulings of rogue judges.

.@USAttyHabba has been doing a great job in making NJ safe again. Nonetheless, politically minded judges refused to allow her to continue in her position, replacing Alina with the First Assistant.



Accordingly, the First Assistant United States Attorney in New Jersey has just… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) July 22, 2025

Now, Ms. Habba is *acting* US Attorney for New Jersey. She’s staying—rogue judges are hardest hit (via NYT):

The Justice Department on Thursday cleared the way for Alina Habba to remain in her role as the top federal prosecutor in New Jersey. Ms. Habba’s tenure as interim U.S. attorney was set to expire on Friday. But she announced on social media on Thursday that she would be New Jersey’s acting U.S. attorney. The decision will allow Ms. Habba to lead the New Jersey office for at least the next 210 days. President Trump had previously nominated Ms. Habba to be U.S. attorney in a permanent capacity, which under the law would have precluded her from serving as acting U.S. attorney. But a spokesman for the Justice Department said Thursday that the White House had withdrawn her nomination, allowing her to serve as acting U.S. attorney. A White House spokesman, Harrison Fields, said in a statement that, “President Trump continues to have full confidence in Alina Habba and her commitment to serve the people of New Jersey.”

Habba had this triumphant post for the occasion:

Donald J. Trump is the 47th President.



Pam Bondi is the Attorney General.



And I am now the Acting United States Attorney for the District of New Jersey.



I don’t cower to pressure. I don’t answer to politics.



This is a fight for justice. And I’m all in. 🇺🇸 — US Attorney Habba (@USAttyHabba) July 24, 2025

Onward.

