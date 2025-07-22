CNN: Everyone Is Dying in Afghanistan Because of Trump. Um, Maybe It's All...
Tipsheet

Federal Judges Thought They Got Rid of One of Trump's US Attorneys. The DOJ Just Responded.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 22, 2025 7:05 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As Sarah wrote earlier today, federal judges in New Jersey tried to boot interim US Attorney Alina Habba. They refused to extend her interim term, and other shenanigans were happening in the backdrop:

On Tuesday, judges on the U.S. District Court for New Jersey chose not to extend Habba’s role as interim U.S. Attorney… In practical terms, this decision ends her appointment unless a formal nomination is made and confirmed. U.S. Attorneys typically require Senate confirmation, and interim appointments can only serve for a limited time unless extended or replaced through the usual process. 

After Habba’s 120-day term expired, a deputy has taken over her position, following an order from the state’s top federal judge. Desiree Leigh Grace has been appointed as the U.S. attorney for New Jersey, based on an order signed by Chief Judge Renee Marie Bumb of the District of New Jersey. The order indicates that the judges chose not to extend Habba’s interim position, which she had held since March 24. 

However, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said that Habba's term doesn't expire until Friday and that the "rush" to replace her "reveals what this was always about: a left-wing agenda, not the rule of law." 

Well, Ms. Grace won’t be the next interim US Attorney for New Jersey since Attorney General Pam Bondi fired her today. The reason: the Trump DOJ does not tolerate the extrajudicial antics of rogue judges (via ABC News): 

 The Justice Department on Tuesday said it fired Desiree Leigh Grace as the newly appointed U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey, hours after federal judges in the state chose her over President Donald Trump's pick, Alina Habba. 

The announcement came after federal judges in New Jersey opted not to appoint Habba, Trump's former personal attorney, as the state's top federal prosecutor on a permanent basis. Trump appointed Habba as the state's acting U.S. attorney in March. 

"This Department of Justice does not tolerate rogue judges -- especially when they threaten the President's core Article II powers," Attorney General Pam Bondi posted on X in announcing Grace's firing. 

We have ourselves another showdown. This administration doesn’t play.

