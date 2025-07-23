Yes, Sen. Kennedy Is Okay. No, He Didn't Have a Medical Episode

When this happened on Larry Kudlow’s show on Fox Business last night, my heart sank. It wasn’t good. At first glance, it appeared like Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) had a Mitch McConnell moment. He froze mid-interview.

Even though Mr. Kudlow alluded to their being a technical issue, even saying that was the same mic that went haywire with Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), some liberal media outlets tried to make a senior moment hash out of it. It’s not—take it easy, you clowns.Upon re-watching, it looks like the Louisiana Republican lost the audio feed (via Daily Mail):

🚨#BREAKING: Watch as Senator Kennedy suddenly freezes mid-sentence, appearing to experience a possible health scare during a live on-air interview on fox business pic.twitter.com/bNcxhJXYGb — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 23, 2025

The senator's office told the Daily Mail that the reporting on the incident, first picked up by The Daily Beast was false. 'The Daily Beast is wrong. Yesterday, during my interview with Larry Kudlow on Fox Business, there was a malfunction in my earpiece. I heard a loud screeching noise with a lot of static. It sounded like a 747 taking off,' the senator told the Daily Mail via a statement. 'The same thing happened with Rand Paul, who was interviewed before me. I stopped talking until the interference cleared up, and thought we were off the air. Once I could hear Kudlow, I started talking again. All you have to do to get the facts is call Kudlow’s producer, which the Daily Beast intern clearly didn’t do,' Kennedy added.

Looks like a technical issue, as in he got feedback in his in-ear monitor. That happens sometimes, to the point where it's louder than your own voice when talking. Doesn't look like a health issue. https://t.co/0IJBDlcakw — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 23, 2025

So, he’s fine, though other Republicans, like Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) have had medical episodes, falling and freezing at the podium, which aren’t related to technical glitches.

Long live, Sen. Kennedy.

