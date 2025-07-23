Columbia University Surrenders to the Trump Administration
Tipsheet

Yes, Sen. Kennedy Is Okay. No, He Didn't Have a Medical Episode

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 23, 2025 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

When this happened on Larry Kudlow’s show on Fox Business last night, my heart sank. It wasn’t good. At first glance, it appeared like Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) had a Mitch McConnell moment. He froze mid-interview.  

Even though Mr. Kudlow alluded to their being a technical issue, even saying that was the same mic that went haywire with Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), some liberal media outlets tried to make a senior moment hash out of it. It’s not—take it easy, you clowns.Upon re-watching, it looks like the Louisiana Republican lost the audio feed (via Daily Mail): 

The senator's office told the Daily Mail that the reporting on the incident, first picked up by The Daily Beast was false. 

'The Daily Beast is wrong. Yesterday, during my interview with Larry Kudlow on Fox Business, there was a malfunction in my earpiece. I heard a loud screeching noise with a lot of static. It sounded like a 747 taking off,' the senator told the Daily Mail via a statement. 

'The same thing happened with Rand Paul, who was interviewed before me. I stopped talking until the interference cleared up, and thought we were off the air. Once I could hear Kudlow, I started talking again. All you have to do to get the facts is call Kudlow’s producer, which the Daily Beast intern clearly didn’t do,' Kennedy added. 

So, he’s fine, though other Republicans, like Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) have had medical episodes, falling and freezing at the podium, which aren’t related to technical glitches.  

Long live, Sen. Kennedy. 

