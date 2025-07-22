Republican Congresswoman's Latest Pitch on Her Amnesty Bill Says the Quiet Part Out Loud

Lady, please drop it. This bill isn’t going to see the light of day because it’s pure policy garbage, its co-sponsors are terrible, and it's an amnesty. We voted to deport illegal aliens. Those who slipped in under the Biden-led foreign invasion are going back. I don’t care if they’re paying taxes or aren’t committing crimes—they actually did when they violated federal immigration law. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-FL) teamed up with Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX) to push this Dignity Act. It’s a bill that’s worthy of making the case that Salazar should be primaried.

🚨 UPDATE: A SOFT AMNESTY BILL has been filed and has the support of several House Republicans.



It would allow illegal aliens who crossed the border before 2021 a pathway to stay and work here, legally.



They can get up to 7 years of legal status with work authorization.



They'd… pic.twitter.com/92zEDDP2Cn — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 16, 2025

Rep Maria Salazar sells her Dignity (Amnesty) bill on Miami television:



"We give them dignity. At some point in the future, another legislator will write another law to give them path to citizenship."



"Right now, what we need to do is to buy peace for these people." pic.twitter.com/MlGeovjk3O — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 21, 2025

It's a new DACA program essentially (via NBC Miami):

"No more need to choose between amnesty and deportation, the Dignity Bill is the answer," Salazar said. She said immigration is the shadow looming over the economy. "It takes a lot of courage to step up to say that you want to be part of the solution," Salazar said. The president recently signed the "big beautiful bill" that sets aside $150 billion to secure the border. But Zalazar said it doesn’t solve the situation of more than 10 million undocumented migrants. If passed, this is how migrants would qualify to apply for "dignity" status: They must have lived in the U.S. for than five years.

They cannot have a criminal record.

Must be working and paying taxes. If approved, a migrant would pay a $7,000 fine over a seven-year period, and they must buy their own health insurance, with no access to federal aid programs. “It gives them a dignified life in the promised land," Salazar said. In return, the congresswoman said, they would never be deported.

Lady, that’s amnesty. Also, your explainers aren’t working, especially since they’re saying the quiet part out loud. First, it’s not a pathway to citizenship, but as ‘Oilfield Rando’ quipped, “It’s a path to a path to citizenship. Totally different.” We know what the political goals of these amnesty bills—the jig is up, guys.

It’s not a path to citizenship. It’s a path to a path to citizenship. Totally different. https://t.co/G2n6Ps3JZ0 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) July 21, 2025

Maria Salazar says the quiet part out loud… this is an amnesty withe right to vote and will ensure Democrats take back the White House.



All the Republicans supporting the bill like @RepStutzman have been lying that it’s not an amnesty. https://t.co/vL13gDl1oa — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) July 21, 2025

My team once attended a fundraiser that Salazar spoke at in Long Island… she rattled off a bunch of fake numbers claiming Latinos voted Republican (this is pre-2024) and then said of the black vote, “let Byron Donalds worry about them.” https://t.co/tZUkH9id1i — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) July 17, 2025

You were told that Dreamer status was for those unfortunate people brought to the United States as young children.



Not so. If you came on your own volition as a 17-year-old, you're a Dreamer under her bill. — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) July 16, 2025

Having read through the bill, it's even WORSE than you would think. It is an amnesty bill for illegal aliens and would absolutely blow the door open on legal migration.



Thread incoming soon. Salazar should resign from Congress, and any Republican cosponsors should think again. https://t.co/L24ebFUvgo — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) July 16, 2025

More ICE raids, more deportation, and if these illegals want to avoid going to Alligator Alcatraz, they can use the CBP Home app to self-deport. Over 1 million have done so smartly.

