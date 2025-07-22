Hunter Biden Explains How His Dad Got Obliterated by Trump...and Then Went Scorched...
Tipsheet

Republican Congresswoman's Latest Pitch on Her Amnesty Bill Says the Quiet Part Out Loud

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 22, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Lady, please drop it. This bill isn’t going to see the light of day because it’s pure policy garbage, its co-sponsors are terrible, and it's an amnesty. We voted to deport illegal aliens. Those who slipped in under the Biden-led foreign invasion are going back. I don’t care if they’re paying taxes or aren’t committing crimes—they actually did when they violated federal immigration law. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-FL) teamed up with Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX) to push this Dignity Act. It’s a bill that’s worthy of making the case that Salazar should be primaried. 

It's a new DACA program essentially (via NBC Miami): 

"No more need to choose between amnesty and deportation, the Dignity Bill is the answer," Salazar said.  

She said immigration is the shadow looming over the economy.  

"It takes a lot of courage to step up to say that you want to be part of the solution," Salazar said.  

The president recently signed the "big beautiful bill" that sets aside $150 billion to secure the border. But Zalazar said it doesn’t solve the situation of more than 10 million undocumented migrants.  

If passed, this is how migrants would qualify to apply for "dignity" status: 

  • They must have lived in the U.S. for than five years.
  • They cannot have a criminal record.
  • Must be working and paying taxes.

If approved, a migrant would pay a $7,000 fine over a seven-year period, and they must buy their own health insurance, with no access to federal aid programs. 

“It gives them a dignified life in the promised land," Salazar said.  

In return, the congresswoman said, they would never be deported. 

Lady, that’s amnesty. Also, your explainers aren’t working, especially since they’re saying the quiet part out loud. First, it’s not a pathway to citizenship, but as ‘Oilfield Rando’ quipped, “It’s a path to a path to citizenship. Totally different.” We know what the political goals of these amnesty bills—the jig is up, guys.

More ICE raids, more deportation, and if these illegals want to avoid going to Alligator Alcatraz, they can use the CBP Home app to self-deport. Over 1 million have done so smartly. 

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Please help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

