Here's the House Republican Who Wants Amnesty for Illegals

The Republican Party doesn’t make it easy. With these razor-thin majorities, nothing will be easy. And one way to blow it is not over the Epstein files. Please, we’re not losing the midterms over that, but granting amnesty to illegal aliens could do it.

What the hell even is this? With the Senate trying to pass President Trump’s rescissions package, which codifies $9 billion in cuts—a test of sorts for another run with deeper reductions—the House Republicans felt it was incumbent upon them to hash out an immigration compromise with some of the worst people. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-FL) might as well be a Democrat, partnering with Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX) to give freebies to illegal aliens. Read the provisions—it’s amnesty, plain and simple (via NBC Miami) [emphasis mine]:

If Aaron Reichlin-Melnick is writing glowing reviews of your legislation, it means you’re selling out the country — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) July 16, 2025

I was just on NBC’s Meet the Press to talk about the landmark immigration bill I introduced today, the DIGNITY ACT!



It was great discussing how we can keep the border secure, restore order, AND give dignity to those who deserve it.



Tune in! pic.twitter.com/0MHY4uY3KB — Rep. María Elvira Salazar (@RepMariaSalazar) July 15, 2025

South Florida Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar crossed the aisle in Congress to team up with Democratic Congresswoman Veronica Escobar of Texas to propose "The Dignity Act of 2025." It was initially introduced in 2023, but it didn’t go anywhere. "No more need to choose between amnesty and deportation, the Dignity Bill is the answer," Salazar said. She said immigration is the shadow looming over the economy. "It takes a lot of courage to step up to say that you want to be part of the solution," Salazar said. The president recently signed the "big beautiful bill" that sets aside $150 billion to secure the border. But Zalazar said it doesn’t solve the situation of more than 10 million undocumented migrants. If passed, this is how migrants would qualify to apply for "dignity" status: They must have lived in the U.S. for than five years.

They cannot have a criminal record.

Must be working and paying taxes. If approved, a migrant would pay a $7,000 fine over a seven-year period, and they must buy their own health insurance, with no access to federal aid programs. “It gives them a dignified life in the promised land," Salazar said. In return, the congresswoman said, they would never be deported.

So, it’s another DACA program. Of course, Salazar found Democratic co-sponsors. All the wrong people like this bill, which should’ve been a red flag to any Republican who is serious about immigration. We voted for Trump to deport these people, Congresswoman. Mass deportations are popular—what the hell are you doing here? Did Salazar get the yips after business conservatives, worried about the loss of slave labor, scared her into thinking that securing the border and deporting illegal aliens would cost the GOP the midterms?

Happy Independence Day!



A majority of Americans support deporting ALL illegal immigrants. pic.twitter.com/VUa9ssapJl — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 4, 2025

Mass amnesty will cause the Republicans to lose the midterms.

We don’t want them to pay a bribe to the government not to deport them, or pay taxes, or not break the law (they already did). We want them gone.

We want more ICE raids, more deportations, and more Alligator Alcatraz facilities built.

Get with the program or get primaried.

You might as well name this bill after Joe Biden, who invited and welcomed a total invasion during his failed presidency.

