How This GOP Senator Reacted to the Dems' Tantrum on the Judiciary Committee Was Pure Gold

We’re better. It’s plain and simple. It didn’t always used to be this way—Republicans were adrift in the social media game during the Obama years. But we’ve adapted, and we’re better. Senate Democrats on the Judiciary Committee stormed out in protest over the nomination of Emil Bove for a federal judgeship. They claim rules were broken. Leah wrote about this performance art today:

Advertisement

Lmfao this is incredible. Democrats just stormed out of the Senate Judiciary Committee and Cory Booker spends 5 minutes whining as Republicans ignore him and vote to advance the nomination of Emil Bove to the Court of Appeals.pic.twitter.com/zgTdJHRc1T — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 17, 2025

“You are a good man. You are a decent man, why are you doing this? What is Donald Trump saying to you that are making you do something which is violating the decorum of this committee, the rules of this committee, the decency and the respect that we have each other to at least hear each other out?” Booker asked. “This is unjust. This is wrong," he continued. "It is the further deterioration of this committee’s integrity with a person like this. What are you afraid of?”

Who cares? Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) didn’t, proceeding with the vote as if nothing was happening, which was hilarious. Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) went on a prolonged tirade about the rules and process, though conceding that Republicans would likely advance Bove anyway. So, you admit the GOP can do this, but you’re mad they’re not taking the extra steps to do it or something. It’s funny because Democrats would eschew the rules to force their whack jobs through for a vote.

Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) had the best tweet to sum up this circus act by using Otter’s speech from Animal House to mock them. It’s perfect:

Senate Democrats walked out of a Judiciary Committee vote this morning for the very qualified Emil Bove.



But in my view they missed a golden opportunity…



This is how it’s done. pic.twitter.com/8FVy8jhQ62 — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) July 17, 2025

We’re all tired of their theatrics. It’s time for the adults to do work, kids. Sit down and shut up.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!