Dems Had a Temper Tantrum During a Senate Judiciary Committee Meeting to Advance Bove's Nomination

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday voted to advance Emil Bove to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, but with no help from Democrats, who stormed out of the room ahead of the vote.

Advertisement

Prior to the walkout, Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey had been trying to get Chairman Chuck Grassley to allow more time for debate following allegations made against Bove by former DOJ attorney Erez Reuveni, who accused him of saying the DOJ should consider telling the courts “f*** you” and ignoring orders imposed by judges blocking the administration’s use of the Alien Enemies Act.

Booker tried to appeal to Grassley on a personal level.

“You are a good man. You are a decent man, why are you doing this? What is Donald Trump saying to you that are making you do something which is violating the decorum of this committee, the rules of this committee, the decency and the respect that we have each other to at least hear each other out?” Booker asked.

“This is unjust. This is wrong," he continued. "It is the further deterioration of this committee’s integrity with a person like this. What are you afraid of?”

Booker then got up and left along with the rest of his Democratic colleagues.

Lmfao this is incredible. Democrats just stormed out of the Senate Judiciary Committee and Cory Booker spends 5 minutes whining as Republicans ignore him and vote to advance the nomination of Emil Bove to the Court of Appeals.pic.twitter.com/zgTdJHRc1T — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 17, 2025

NOW: Cory “Spartacus” Booker leads dramatic Senate walkout over Trump judicial nominee Emile Bove.



You’d think this was a Netflix drama. Instead, it’s the U.S. Senate.



As Republicans prepared to advance Bove’s nomination in the Senate Judiciary Committee, Booker erupted at… pic.twitter.com/wFszok9c2i — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) July 17, 2025

The moment Democrats walked out of Senate Judiciary Committee this morning in a temper tantrum over Emil Bove nomination pic.twitter.com/wfj7lwuloA — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) July 17, 2025

Senate Democrats walked out of a Judiciary Committee vote this morning for the very qualified Emil Bove.



But in my view they missed a golden opportunity…



This is how it’s done. pic.twitter.com/8FVy8jhQ62 — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) July 17, 2025

Democrat lawmakers stormed out of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday morning just before the panel voted on judicial nominee Emil Bove.



Temper tantrums like these are the norm for the petulant Democrat Party these days.pic.twitter.com/5PXhZhvNKl — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 17, 2025

Bove's nomination will now head to the full Senate for a vote.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its extreme agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.