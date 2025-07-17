Trump Recently Had a Special Medical Evaluation. Here’s Why.
Tipsheet

Dems Had a Temper Tantrum During a Senate Judiciary Committee Meeting to Advance Bove's Nomination

Leah Barkoukis
July 17, 2025
Senate Television via AP

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday voted to advance Emil Bove to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, but with no help from Democrats, who stormed out of the room ahead of the vote.

Prior to the walkout, Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey had been trying to get Chairman Chuck Grassley to allow more time for debate following allegations made against Bove by former DOJ attorney Erez Reuveni, who accused him of saying the DOJ should consider telling the courts “f*** you” and ignoring orders imposed by judges blocking the administration’s use of the Alien Enemies Act. 

Booker tried to appeal to Grassley on a personal level. 

“You are a good man. You are a decent man, why are you doing this? What is Donald Trump saying to you that are making you do something which is violating the decorum of this committee, the rules of this committee, the decency and the respect that we have each other to at least hear each other out?” Booker asked. 

“This is unjust. This is wrong," he continued. "It is the further deterioration of this committee’s integrity with a person like this. What are you afraid of?” 

Booker then got up and left along with the rest of his Democratic colleagues. 

Bove's nomination will now head to the full Senate for a vote. 

