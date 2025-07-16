AG Pam Bondi Fires James Comey's Daughter

Not long after Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs escaped some of the more severe charges he faced in his RICO trial, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced another shake-up at the Justice Department, and a welcome one: Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey, who also handled the Ghislaine Maxwell prosecution, has been fired. ABC News reported that President Trump was not keen on having a member of the Comey family work in his Justice Department:

The Justice Department on Wednesday fired Maurene Comey from the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, where she most recently led the prosecution of Sean "Diddy" Combs, multiple sources told ABC News. A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan declined to comment. A spokesperson for the Justice Department did not immediately respond to a call for comment Comey was a highly regarded assistant U.S. attorney who successfully prosecuted Ghislaine Maxwell, the former associate of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and multiple gang members before the split verdict earlier this month in the trial of Combs, who was convicted of a prostitution-related charge but acquitted of more serious charges. Comey was also involved in the office's case against Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 at New York City's Metropolitan Correctional Center while he was awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. Comey is the daughter of former FBI director James Comey, who President Donald Trump fired during his first term in office because he initiated the Russia investigation. According to sources, Trump privately vented about having a Comey work in his administration.

BREAKING: The Justice Department has fired Maurene Comey, the federal prosecutor in the Sean "Diddy" Combs and Ghislaine Maxwell cases, from the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, multiple sources say.



Can you blame him? The former FBI chief, who is now at the center of a probe regarding his activities during the Russian collusion hoax, also posted an assassination threat to Trump on social media. Mr. Comey said he found some rocks while walking on a beach that read 86/47. He claimed ignorance as to its meaning, quickly deleting it due to the backlash.

C’mon, man—the former head of the nation’s leading domestic intelligence and law enforcement agency didn’t know what that meant.

No more Comeys are working for the DOJ. That’s a good thing.

