Read Trump's Remarks on the One-Year Anniversary of the Butler Assassination Attempt
On This Day a Year Ago, We All Witnessed a Miracle...and the End...
#SoHomesick
You Won't Believe What ABC's Jon Karl Said After Saying Jeffrey Epstein's Suicide...
'Manhunting the CCP': Patel Reacts to Arrest of Alleged Chinese State-Sponsored Contract H...
Trump Rallies Behind Dan Bongino: 'Sounded Terrific'
Gunman Shoots Trooper, Kills 2 in Kentucky Church Rampage Before Being Fatally Shot
'Woke, Weak, and Out of Touch': New Poll Shows Democrats Losing Ground with...
VIP
Jake Paul Has Perfect Response to Woke Critique by Telling Reporter to 'Send...
Widow of Slain Firefighter Calls Secret Service Suspensions 'Not Enough' After Trump Rally...
Is the DOJ Building a Bombshell Conspiracy Case Against Deep State Plot to...
A Pediatrician Said That Trump Supporters Who Died in Texas Floods Deserved It....
AOC Faces Possible Defamation Fallout After Calling Trump a 'Rapist'
GOP Senator Files New Subpoenas Over Trump Assassination Attempt on One Year Anniversary
Tipsheet

Remember How the Media Covered Trump's Assassination Attempt at Butler? Here's a Refresher.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 13, 2025 8:30 PM
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

One year ago today, shots rang out at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The president missed a near-fatal headshot by millimeters. Firefighter Corey Comperatore was tragically killed in the crossfire while saving his family. Donald Trump rose to his feet, urged his supporters to “fight,” and was ushered off the stage. That photo became an iconic image of the 2024 campaign, one that, in retrospect, ensured the Democrats would never win the election. 

Advertisement

Yet, even during this historic moment, the media tried to whitewash the event, refusing to call it what it was, with some headlines being written to suggest that it was loud noises that led to Trump being rushed off the stage by Secret Service agents. It was firecrackers, guys. And Trump was shot in the ear—there’s blood on his face. Yes, we don’t hate the media enough:

Recommended

Is the DOJ Building a Bombshell Conspiracy Case Against Deep State Plot to Stop Trump? Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

The shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was shot and killed by federal agents shortly after he opened fire. He was able to perch on an unsecured rooftop less than 400 yards from the rally’s main stage. The Secret Service has yet to provide a full explanation for why this glaring lapse in the perimeter was allowed to happen. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join TOWNHALL VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.



Tags:

DONALD TRUMP LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Is the DOJ Building a Bombshell Conspiracy Case Against Deep State Plot to Stop Trump? Sarah Arnold
Trump Rallies Behind Dan Bongino: 'Sounded Terrific' Sarah Arnold
'Woke, Weak, and Out of Touch': New Poll Shows Democrats Losing Ground with Voters Sarah Arnold
The Deep State Wins Again Mark Lewis
Watch CNN's Scott Jennings Explain What a Trump Republican Is. The Panel Didn't Get It. Matt Vespa
Read Trump's Remarks on the One-Year Anniversary of the Butler Assassination Attempt Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Is the DOJ Building a Bombshell Conspiracy Case Against Deep State Plot to Stop Trump? Sarah Arnold
Advertisement