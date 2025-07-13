Remember How the Media Covered Trump's Assassination Attempt at Butler? Here's a Refresher.

One year ago today, shots rang out at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The president missed a near-fatal headshot by millimeters. Firefighter Corey Comperatore was tragically killed in the crossfire while saving his family. Donald Trump rose to his feet, urged his supporters to “fight,” and was ushered off the stage. That photo became an iconic image of the 2024 campaign, one that, in retrospect, ensured the Democrats would never win the election.

One year ago today, we witnessed a miracle. pic.twitter.com/WbKN3tJ4KE — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 13, 2025

Yet, even during this historic moment, the media tried to whitewash the event, refusing to call it what it was, with some headlines being written to suggest that it was loud noises that led to Trump being rushed off the stage by Secret Service agents. It was firecrackers, guys. And Trump was shot in the ear—there’s blood on his face. Yes, we don’t hate the media enough:

You will never hate the media enough. pic.twitter.com/eu9WAlPNZi — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) July 13, 2025

One year ago today, President Trump was spared by God in an assassination attempt.



This is how the media covered it. pic.twitter.com/zBAIhBuXGO — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 13, 2025

Legacy media headlines from one year ago:



“Trump falls at rally"

“Injured in incident"

“Loud noises startle former president"

“Popping noises"

“Gunshot-like sounds" https://t.co/ykNZYbU5Im pic.twitter.com/eY0Qg1y5be — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 13, 2025

One year ago, Corey Comperatore died a hero—shielding his family from an assassin’s bullet in Butler. His courage, love, and sacrifice will never be forgotten.



We honor Corey today and always. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/2WfjOzM7ns — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 13, 2025

The shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was shot and killed by federal agents shortly after he opened fire. He was able to perch on an unsecured rooftop less than 400 yards from the rally’s main stage. The Secret Service has yet to provide a full explanation for why this glaring lapse in the perimeter was allowed to happen.

