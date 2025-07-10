You'll Never Guess What the Dem Senator Who Got Manhandled by Federal Agents...
This Dem Rep Tried to Slip in This Lie About Medicaid, but Scott Jennings Was Ready

Matt Vespa | July 10, 2025 10:30 PM
Rep. Richie Torres (D-NY) is good on Israel. From what I see, there’s an uprising brewing in his district for someone to primary him based on his support for the Jewish State. But he’s still a Democrat, as he showed with his atrocious take on illegal aliens and Medicaid. Last night, Torres tried to claim that illegal aliens getting federal benefits was a lie. Scott Jennings was not having any of this nonsense.  

"That‘s a figment of your imagination,” Torres said.

“It‘s a figment of the CBO‘s documents,” replied Jennings. “You are lying. Literally lying,” he added. 

I hope Republicans are paying attention, because this is how you fight back. What Torres said is going to be the cudgel for Democrats heading into midterms. What our side needs to do is remind people of what liberals just said, which is to defend lazy people and illegal aliens getting Medicaid benefits.  

