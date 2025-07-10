This Dem Rep Tried to Slip in This Lie About Medicaid, but Scott Jennings Was Ready

Rep. Richie Torres (D-NY) is good on Israel. From what I see, there’s an uprising brewing in his district for someone to primary him based on his support for the Jewish State. But he’s still a Democrat, as he showed with his atrocious take on illegal aliens and Medicaid. Last night, Torres tried to claim that illegal aliens getting federal benefits was a lie. Scott Jennings was not having any of this nonsense.

In NYC, Mamdani’s radical, socialist, anti-Semitic supporters are trying to primary @RepRitchie for one reason only: because of his courageous stance on Israel. Let’s not pretend there’s any other reason. pic.twitter.com/M66fhAbkrf — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) July 10, 2025

"That‘s a figment of your imagination,” Torres said.

“It‘s a figment of the CBO‘s documents,” replied Jennings. “You are lying. Literally lying,” he added.

🚨 'YOU ARE LYING!': Scott Jennings utterly destroys a Democrat in denial on the CNN panel who claims illegal aliens are NOT getting Medicaid.



They ABSOLUTELY are, and will now be kicked off.



JENNINGS: "Keep illegal aliens from getting welfare benefits they shouldn't be… pic.twitter.com/lvsy9o3zKb — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 10, 2025

I hope Republicans are paying attention, because this is how you fight back. What Torres said is going to be the cudgel for Democrats heading into midterms. What our side needs to do is remind people of what liberals just said, which is to defend lazy people and illegal aliens getting Medicaid benefits.

Dear Joy Behar,



➡️1 Medicaid is not being "cut"

➡️2 Medicaid does not cover senior citizens, that's Medicare

➡️3 You SHOULD take care of your parents if they have dementia, you heartless ghoul!



Good Lord @ABC News is an embarrassment. https://t.co/a8dg1CAvkB — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) July 9, 2025

Editor's Note: The mainstream media and Democrats continue to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

