We Know Why the GOP Has Taken the Reins on the Immigration Issue. It'll Shock Libs.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 11, 2025 6:30 AM
This is electoral death for Democrats. As they rage about Donald Trump, they’re doing nothing when it comes to rebuilding the party, not that I’m complaining. They’ve lost the middle and working classes, which was already a death blow, as those voter blocs were the backbone of the Democratic Party for generations. Liberals opted to discard these people, who number in the tens of millions, for a smaller, more ideologically rigid, and wealthier sect that isn’t big enough to win elections. They’re also insufferable and the epitome of unlikable. 

What else could go wrong? How about immigrant citizens who are very much on the MAGA train? The shift has been seismic, and it’ll leave Democratic operatives shell-shocked. CNN’s Harry Enten broke down the numbers, and it’s astounding [emphasis mine]: 

Trust more on immigration in 2020: Dem +32 pt to Now: GOP +8 pt

-Net fav of immigrants here illegally: +23 pt in '20, -6 pt in '24

-Trump's vote: 36% in '16 to 47% in '24! 

There was a canary in the coal mine for Democrats, who they semi-canceled because he commented on how riots impacted elections in 2020. David Shor, a self-described leftist, warned Democrats to stick with health care and not double down in immigration lunacy; there’s no wiggle room there. Support for amnesty and a pathway for citizenship among Hispanics has never really been popular. It barely breaks 50 percent, and that’s after a decade-plus of polling. The needle hasn’t moved for a simple reason: they know it’s unfair. But Democrats, especially white, wealthy, overeducated progressives who now run the party, thought that some racial bond would prevail in these matters—a horrendous bet.  

Victor Davis Hanson Might Have Ended Gavin Newsom's Political Career Matt Vespa
Tejanos in Texas, who dot the border counties and are hardcore MAGA, consider themselves white. Like with the current Democratic Party playbook on elections, Trump torched everything, and this issue is no exception. The Democrats’ penchant for mayhem, illegal immigration, and lawlessness has damaged them among these communities. If this continues, along with non-white and white working classes becoming more Republican, Democrats aren’t winning much in the foreseeable future.

Cheers, but even the big legacy networks can’t spin the polling. 

