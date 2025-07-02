Trump Vows to Save New York From a 'Communist Lunatic'
Tipsheet

Does Thomas Massie Have a Bloc of 10 'No' Votes or Not? He's Responded.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 02, 2025 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The House is taking up Trump’s reconciliation package that barely cleared the Senate this week. And like in the upper chamber, a game of procedural Twister is being played, with test and rules votes—all of which are essential to bringing up the bill for passage. Both chambers must pass the same legislation, which is why everyone is on edge, as it’s possible the House could kick this legislation back to committee. 

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) has become the face of the opposition right now. Sure, others are in the mix, but he set off alarms today with this declaration that he has 10 votes in his pocket, which would sink the legislation.  He later clarified, saying he is not lording over a bloc of ‘no’ votes, adding he thinks there are 10 ‘no’ votes right now, but he can’t vouch for them. 

Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE), who seemed like a solid ‘no’ vote, is now a ‘yes.’ Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) is neither yes nor no. He’s an “open, hard no.”

It would be a body blow to the Trump White House. This bill cuts taxes, kicks illegal immigrants off Medicaid, and fully funds the immigration enforcement measures pushed by this administration. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is receiving a substantial influx of funds to continue its operations. What’s the problem?  

The bill’s worst enemy is the Republican Party right now. House Democrats tried what PBS’ Lisa Desjardins described as a ‘test/call-your-bluff’ test vote, and it cleared. This is going to be another long night:

