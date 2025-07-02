Does Thomas Massie Have a Bloc of 10 'No' Votes or Not? He's Responded.

The House is taking up Trump’s reconciliation package that barely cleared the Senate this week. And like in the upper chamber, a game of procedural Twister is being played, with test and rules votes—all of which are essential to bringing up the bill for passage. Both chambers must pass the same legislation, which is why everyone is on edge, as it’s possible the House could kick this legislation back to committee.

The Big Beautiful Bill kicks 1.4 MILLION illegal immigrants off Medicaid.



For too long, Americans have been paying for the welfare of people who shouldn't even be in our country.



Today, the Senate voted to end that.



And yes—this DID make it into the final draft of the bill. 🧵 — Senator Eric Schmitt (@SenEricSchmitt) July 1, 2025

Yesterday, there were a lot of rumors floating around about the ban on Medicaid for illegal aliens being stripped from the bill.



Thankfully, that's not true. It's very much in the bill we just passed.



You can look it up below. Page 602. Section 77109.https://t.co/9B54AyrRBo — Senator Eric Schmitt (@SenEricSchmitt) July 1, 2025

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) has become the face of the opposition right now. Sure, others are in the mix, but he set off alarms today with this declaration that he has 10 votes in his pocket, which would sink the legislation. He later clarified, saying he is not lording over a bloc of ‘no’ votes, adding he thinks there are 10 ‘no’ votes right now, but he can’t vouch for them.

MASSIE SAYS HE HAS ENOUGH VOTES TO BLOCK TRUMP BILL IN HOUSE — NOTUS — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) July 2, 2025

I don’t have a bloc of anything. There are probably 10 NO’s at the moment, but I don’t speak for them or vouch for them. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) July 2, 2025

BTW, I might have misunderstood Reese’s question or he might have misunderstood my answer. This happens in the hallways when people are rushing by each other. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) July 2, 2025

Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE), who seemed like a solid ‘no’ vote, is now a ‘yes.’ Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) is neither yes nor no. He’s an “open, hard no.”

BACON IS A YES. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., is a yes on the Senate OBBBA, he just told me.



He is concerned about the Medicaid changes but “it would be a massive tax increase” w/out the bill. He is focused on preventing that. — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) July 2, 2025

It would be a body blow to the Trump White House. This bill cuts taxes, kicks illegal immigrants off Medicaid, and fully funds the immigration enforcement measures pushed by this administration. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is receiving a substantial influx of funds to continue its operations. What’s the problem?

The bill’s worst enemy is the Republican Party right now. House Democrats tried what PBS’ Lisa Desjardins described as a ‘test/call-your-bluff’ test vote, and it cleared. This is going to be another long night:

As we wait, a cheat sheet for events needed to pass OBBBA in the House.



1. Pass this leadership (Foxx) amendment to the rule.

2. Pass the rule.

3. Debate the bill.

4. Pass the bill.



Dems can bring up other delay tactics after the rule is passed. But these are the key steps. — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) July 2, 2025

👀 Overheard on the Hill: GOP Rep. Michael McCaul leaving a voicemail for PA Rep. Dan Meuser, one of the Rs who was delayed getting to the vote.



He said along the lines of: “Good job,”

you kept the entire Congress waiting for an hour… Also you know you can drive from… — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) July 2, 2025

I am told next House vote not expected in next hour.



(No one knows when - but right now not expected in next hour.) — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) July 2, 2025

Rep. Biggs came in and cast a yes vote, making this now a tie, 212-212.



(This is on a procedural motion they need to get past to get to the bill.)



Stillllll waitingggggg. — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) July 2, 2025

NOW 213-212.



PA @RepMeuser arrived and voted yes.



House GOP technically has the votes to pass this procedural hurdle.



So why not just end it? I'm guessing it's b/c leadership wants to sort out the problems NOW. Not pass this and then have a rule fail. — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) July 2, 2025

NOW: House voting on the main amendment to the rule. It's an opportunity for R opponents to kick this back to committee/block the Sen OBBBA.



Not their last one. If this passes, the main vote on the rule is next.



Again, think of the rule as the doorway to voting on the bill. — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) July 2, 2025

Where we are, 11:41 am ET:

- Rs JUST survived the Dem. delay/call-your-bluff test vote - 212-211.

- 8 Rs didn't vote: Burlison, Dunn, Fitzgerald, Garbarino, Hern, Meuser, Miller (OH), Van Drew

- Which is to say Freedom Caucus is holding fire for now.

- Next test: Rule vote. — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) July 2, 2025

And indeed this vote is failing - though hard to say how many absences there are - it is still down 21 votes.



Predict this stays open quite a long time. — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) July 2, 2025

