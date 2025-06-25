Trump Gets Big Praise and New Commitments From NATO
LA County Official's Shocking Social Media Post About ICE Leads to FBI Investigation
High-Ranking TdA Leader Sanctioned and Added to FBI's Top 10 Most Wanted List
Middle East Scorecard
Skrmetti and More Transgender Cases
Recent Ukraine and Israel Attacks Are Warnings for America
He Defied SCOTUS? Here’s the Judge at the Center of the Latest Judicial Insurrection

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 25, 2025 6:55 AM
AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File

The Supreme Court ruled that the Trump deportation policy can continue without the limited notice provision issued by these little judges who thought that giving every deportee a hearing was a sensible immigration policy. First, anyone fighting his or her deportation order virtually loses every time; if we want you gone, you’re going. Second, no court dates were etched into the dockets when these illegals were imported under Biden, but now we need to have a season of Law and Order to boot them. Please. Also, none of the illegals Obama deported got a hearing. 

Then, the judge who started this cockamamie circus opts to defy the Supreme Court. 

His name is Brian Murphy, and if you think he sounds familiar, you’d be right. In May, we covered how he thought that one’s racial background should be considered at sentencing: 

The second red flag was during his confirmation process when he was asked by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) about this letter from the Massachusetts Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers in 2022, where Murphy, as a board member, had his name affixed to the letterhead. 

It was titled, “In Reply to the Justices of the Supreme Judicial Court,” where it included numerous soft-on-crime lunacies, like, “After trial, no defendant should be sentenced until a future date when the judge shall receive from the defense a social worker’s report that describes the defendant’s background and circumstances, including how structural racism has impacted the defendant’s life.” 

While on the board for the Massachusetts Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, Murphy pursued other soft-on-crime nonsense, like ending qualified immunity for cops and nixing “arrests for all alleged minor infractions such as using a counterfeit $20 bill to buy cigarettes, as happened to George Floyd, but also for fraught and unnecessary police encounters involving possessory offenses, assault and battery, breaking and entering, and similar offenses.” 

What is it with these people from Massachusetts? They learned nothing about public safety from the Willie Horton fiasco. This guy also wanted bail to be set for a man accused of first-degree murder. Democrats made this man a judge. 

Absolute lunacy.  

