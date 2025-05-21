You Knew This District Judge Would Be Trouble When He Gave This Answer on Sentencing

The Democrats are the ones who tried to take the mantle of institutional guardians. The chant "This is what democracy looks like" rings hollow now. We knew this odyssey would end with them eating each other and their slogans. The left is devoid of principles and morals. It’s an ideology that’s destined to create a circular firing squad. Case in point, they claim Trump is an idiot but also the mastermind behind a mythical Russian collusion plot that secured him the 2016 election. It was pure fiction, a hoax, but logically, that cannot be. You can’t be an idiot and a master political tactician. This comes to the forefront since it’s an undemocratic means that keeps the Trump agenda in check.

It's not congressional Democrats who are providing obstacles to Trump. They’re leaderless, rudderless, and in total disarray. It’s these unelected district judges who are exceeding their authority and handing down illegal rulings that are creating the drama and nationwide injunctions out of thin air. We’re at a point where this judicial Gestapo thinks it can dictate foreign policy directives to the executives, review troop deployments, and sit in on the most sensitive matters of national security.

You’re district judges, you goobers. Take a seat and shut up. Trump has done well not to take the bait and ignore the rulings, though I feel he should. He’s opted to do what he planned likely from day one when he met the legions of whacko jurists and lawyers who were set on stopping him: appeal all the things.

Take this clown, Judge Brian Murphy, who has halted deportations of some Sudanese illegals. He presides over the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts and earned the stamp of approval from Senators Ed Markey and Liz Warren. That’s the first red flag. But let’s get to why he’s in the news (via CBS News):

Immigration lawyers told a federal judge on Tuesday that they received information indicating the U.S. government may have put migrants from countries like Myanmar and Vietnam on a deportation flight to South Sudan, an eastern African nation plagued by conflict and political instability. In an emergency filing to the federal district court in Massachusetts, the attorneys said the reported deportation flight to South Sudan would directly violate a ruling issued by U.S. District Court Judge Brian Murphy that barred the Trump administration from deporting migrants to third countries without affording them certain due process rights. […] Late on Tuesday, Murphy ordered the Trump administration to "maintain custody and control" of the migrants reportedly being sent to South Sudan or another third country, to ensure they can return to the U.S. if he finds their deportation to be unlawful. He instructed government lawyers to be ready to provide certain information during a hearing scheduled for Wednesday, including the names of the deportees and details on what level of due process they received.

It's puzzling. Was there a trial for every single illegal Barack Obama deported, which was in the hundreds of thousands? No. There wasn’t, but because Trump is president, we must have a trial for every defendant. That’s insane. The Founders never envisioned a situation where the president willingly allowed the nation to be invaded like this—that’s the Biden legacy.

The second red flag was during his confirmation process when he was asked by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) about this letter from the Massachusetts Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers in 2022, where Murphy, as a board member, had his name affixed to the letterhead.

It was titled, “In Reply to the Justices of the Supreme Judicial Court,” where it included numerous soft-on-crime lunacies, like, “After trial, no defendant should be sentenced until a future date when the judge shall receive from the defense a social worker’s report that describes the defendant’s background and circumstances, including how structural racism has impacted the defendant’s life.”

He played Sgt. Schulz in his responses:

I do not recall any discussion about this letter, nor do I recall reading it. I do not know what led to the issuance of this letter nor what basis was relied upon for its factual assertions.

If he would sentence people based on these absurd guidelines, he also gave the pre-packaged response:

If I am so lucky as to be appointed a district court judge, my sentencing considerations would be limited to those outlined in 18 U.S.C. 3553 and would not be based on any racial characteristics of the defendant.

Oh, judge, you know he would sentence people like you outlined in that letter, you liar.

We know where his sensibilities rest. It’s a judicial coup. It’s time to impeach judges participating in this judicial coup or dissolve these district courts. They’re hamstringing the functions of the executive that are not within their purview. No one elected Judge Dropkick Murphy here—they elected Trump, who is carrying out his duties legally to deport illegal aliens.