CNN's Anti-Trump Narrative Fell Apart Live On-Air Last Night

When you bomb a country, which also happens to be the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism, things can get hectic. When this nation is also getting pummeled by Israeli forces that have established total air supremacy, it can make the situation that much more fluid. We bombed Iran over the weekend, striking its nuclear facilities that everyone knows were working toward creating a nuclear weapon. Our B-2 fleet delivered the strikes. It led to an Iranian ballistic missile barrage against our base in Qatar, which was evacuated; Iran warned us ahead of time. It was a theatrical exercise.

🚨 NEW — President Trump has announced the ceasefire between Israel and Iran is now in effect:



“PLEASE DO NOT VIOLATE IT!” pic.twitter.com/EMvFyhHCJc — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 24, 2025

According to an official who spoke to CBS News, per the ceasefire agreement announced earlier today by U.S. President Trump, the ceasefire went into effect for Iran at 12:00am ET, Israel now has 12 hours to strike Iran until their ceasefire goes into effect at 12:00PM ET, then 12… — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 24, 2025

Talks of a ceasefire were next, and CNN decided to use this as an opportunity to trash the president. Host Kaitlin Collins delivered a lengthy monologue, trying to cast doubt that Trump could pull this off, only to be interrupted by Anderson Cooper, who said that a ceasefire deal was brokered. Talk about total humiliation:

Kaitlan Collins had just finished… pic.twitter.com/5o8UFucDD6 — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) June 24, 2025

When will the media stop this bad habit: never doubt Trump. The man executed a precision strike against Iran under the cloak of near-total secrecy. No other nation could’ve pulled off these strikes. He can most definitely broker a ceasefire deal. But this is CNN, which has a penchant and an addiction toward getting wrecked by Trump.

Also, who knew Professor Turley would jump from the top rope on this one:

.@JonathanTurley: "You have to feel for AOC. You're all dressed up for an impeachment and peace breaks out." pic.twitter.com/Vl8JhCrfht — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 24, 2025