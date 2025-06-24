Trump Heads to NATO With New Defense Spending Expectations
CNN's Anti-Trump Narrative Fell Apart Live On-Air Last Night

Matt Vespa
June 24, 2025
When you bomb a country, which also happens to be the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism, things can get hectic. When this nation is also getting pummeled by Israeli forces that have established total air supremacy, it can make the situation that much more fluid. We bombed Iran over the weekend, striking its nuclear facilities that everyone knows were working toward creating a nuclear weapon. Our B-2 fleet delivered the strikes. It led to an Iranian ballistic missile barrage against our base in Qatar, which was evacuated; Iran warned us ahead of time. It was a theatrical exercise. 

Talks of a ceasefire were next, and CNN decided to use this as an opportunity to trash the president. Host Kaitlin Collins delivered a lengthy monologue, trying to cast doubt that Trump could pull this off, only to be interrupted by Anderson Cooper, who said that a ceasefire deal was brokered. Talk about total humiliation:

When will the media stop this bad habit: never doubt Trump. The man executed a precision strike against Iran under the cloak of near-total secrecy. No other nation could’ve pulled off these strikes. He can most definitely broker a ceasefire deal. But this is CNN, which has a penchant and an addiction toward getting wrecked by Trump.

Also, who knew Professor Turley would jump from the top rope on this one:

