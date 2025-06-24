Trump Heads to NATO With New Defense Spending Expectations
Tipsheet

This BBC Reporter Wasn't Having Any of This Woke Nonsense

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 24, 2025 6:05 AM
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Across the pond, BBC presenter Martine Croxall is a hero. She committed an act of defiance among the woke nonsense that’s engulfed the continent: the journalist opted to correct the copy on the teleprompter, which had women described as “pregnant people” (via NY Post):

A BBC News presenter was quick to correct the phrase “pregnant people” to “women” live on air — punctuating the moment with an eye roll as she read from the teleprompter. 

Martine Croxall, who has worked at the BBC for more than three decades, was seen rolling her eyes at the language used in the original newscast’s script — before she swiftly took matters into her own hands. 

During Saturday’s daytime newscast, Croxall read aloud a story about which groups were most at risk for heat-related illnesses. 

As she read out new research from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical, the autocue prompted her to warn that “pregnant people” should take extra care in sweltering Britain. 

After reading “pregnant people,” Croxall immediately corrected the original script to “women” before rolling her eyes. 

She made the correction on-air, which drew the adoration from the likes of J.K. Rowling. Croxall is a 30-year veteran of the network. Since the viral moment over the weekend, she’s clarified that the clip is genuine and not AI-generated. She was also bracing to be hauled before network brass. The good news: they’re not going to discipline her

