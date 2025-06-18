Mike Lee Caves to Lib Media Pressure About His Minnesota Dem Shootings Posts
Tipsheet

What a Deranged Anti-ICE Clown Screamed As She Tried to Block a Bus Full of Illegals Was Totally Insane

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 18, 2025 6:55 AM
Flickr/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Not much needs to be said here: this woman is a total lunatic. Delaney Hall, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Facility in Newark, New Jersey, has been under constant siege by left-wing activists. It was the site of the Battle of Newark in May, where Reps. Robert Menendez, Jr. (D-NJ) and LaMonica McIver (D-NJ), and others tried to storm the facility. They were denied. Bodycam footage shows McIver assaulting ICE agents, which has led to federal charges. Mayor Ras Baraka was also arrested in the melee.  

The facility houses some of the worst illegal aliens in the country, from MS-13 members to child rapists, but these progressives want all these animals to be released back onto our streets. As one bus load tried to leave, these deranged anti-ICE leftists got in front of the vehicle and screamed, “Let my people go,” before being scraped off by federal agents.  

These people care more about criminal illegal aliens than citizens, which explains the insane commentaries from national Democrats—this is their base. Behold and look away, folks. 

