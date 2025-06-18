What a Deranged Anti-ICE Clown Screamed As She Tried to Block a Bus Full of Illegals Was Totally Insane

Not much needs to be said here: this woman is a total lunatic. Delaney Hall, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Facility in Newark, New Jersey, has been under constant siege by left-wing activists. It was the site of the Battle of Newark in May, where Reps. Robert Menendez, Jr. (D-NJ) and LaMonica McIver (D-NJ), and others tried to storm the facility. They were denied. Bodycam footage shows McIver assaulting ICE agents, which has led to federal charges. Mayor Ras Baraka was also arrested in the melee.

The facility houses some of the worst illegal aliens in the country, from MS-13 members to child rapists, but these progressives want all these animals to be released back onto our streets. As one bus load tried to leave, these deranged anti-ICE leftists got in front of the vehicle and screamed, “Let my people go,” before being scraped off by federal agents.

BREAKING: Radical Leftists now throwing themselves in front of moving illegal alien transport buses arriving at the Newark ICE detention center in the most extreme activism. pic.twitter.com/2I5SgOqBcN — Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) June 17, 2025

Do they *really* think @USAttyHabba will let them get away with this?



Obstruction, conspiracy, and many other serious federal crimes. https://t.co/ofQOJibPgI — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) June 17, 2025

These people care more about criminal illegal aliens than citizens, which explains the insane commentaries from national Democrats—this is their base. Behold and look away, folks.