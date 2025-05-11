There's More Footage of the Dem Insurrection at a NJ ICE Detention Center. They Assaulted Federal Agents.

Democrats are not just idiots but stark-raving mad and entitled to the extreme. Sure, both parties have members who think they’re more important than they are, but this bunch takes the cake for now. On Friday, a bunch of Jersey Democrats tried to storm an ICE detention facility in Newark. It was an insurrection if we’re going by the standards, albeit fake ones, set forth by the Left and the media. Reps. Robert Menendez, LaMonica McIver, and Mayor Ras Baraka were involved in the fracas. The initial footage was nuts. The new bodycam footage seems to show Ms. McIver assaulting ICE agents as this horde tried to force their way into the detention center.

NEW: DHS has provided @FoxNews ICE bodycam video from the altercation at the Delaney Hall detention facility yesterday. They say the video clearly shows @RepLaMonica (red clothing) shoving/elbowing her way past a DHS agent to get past the gate and into the property, followed… pic.twitter.com/GOAKm6U80W — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 10, 2025

🚨WATCH: US Congresswoman, LaMonica McIver (wearing a red blazer), storms the gate of Delaney Hall Detention Center ASSAULTING an ICE agent. pic.twitter.com/4Q1deds1tl — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) May 10, 2025

Best view I’ve seen of Newark Mayor Baraka being arrested at ICE NJ on Friday and Rep. McIver (red jacket) obstructing, shoving law enforcement, and then hitting law enforcement.



Rep. Menendez came in with a hit too (right).



The reps then forced their way in.



Many crimes here. pic.twitter.com/ectE7sz5BV — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 10, 2025

They released the body cam footage, LaMonica.



You lied. You should be charged and censured. https://t.co/6IlM40fBUm — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 10, 2025

Assaulting ICE agents. It’s all on camera, Rep. McIver. pic.twitter.com/Ap01dRLn1t — Still Boneless (@still_boneless) May 10, 2025

UNBELIEVABLE! New footage shows Democrat Congresswoman, LaMonica McIver ASSAULTING an ICE agent. pic.twitter.com/SjZp4gPuRk — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) May 10, 2025

Rep. Menendez, the son of Gold Bar Bob, is the last person who needs to give a lecture on law and order. You belong to a family of crooks, dude. Also, you’re wrong; members of Congress don’t have a legal shield, nor do they have access to these sites at a whim. He crashed out over the incident. No one cares, Bobby. I would say go home to mommy and daddy, but they’re both about to be shipped off to jail.

No matter what this Administration tells the American people, the law is very clear: Members of Congress have a legal right to enter any DHS detention facility to conduct oversight without prior notice - something I’ve done twice this year without issue. pic.twitter.com/YMY2r9DXtS — Rep. Rob Menendez (@RepMenendez) May 10, 2025

Are you being intentionally retarded or did you stop reading. pic.twitter.com/UdtmllFLFZ — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) May 10, 2025

No one is above the law—an accurate phrase but one that was weaponized by Democrats when Donald Trump faced the sustained lawfare campaign against him. It was predictably going to blow up in their faces.

The center houses the worst of the worst regarding illegal alien crime, including rapists, child predators, and MS-13 members. I get that Democrats wanted to meet with their constituents, but you need to make an appointment.

