Tipsheet

There's More Footage of the Dem Insurrection at a NJ ICE Detention Center. They Assaulted Federal Agents.

Matt Vespa
May 11, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Democrats are not just idiots but stark-raving mad and entitled to the extreme. Sure, both parties have members who think they’re more important than they are, but this bunch takes the cake for now. On Friday, a bunch of Jersey Democrats tried to storm an ICE detention facility in Newark. It was an insurrection if we’re going by the standards, albeit fake ones, set forth by the Left and the media. Reps. Robert Menendez, LaMonica McIver, and Mayor Ras Baraka were involved in the fracas. The initial footage was nuts. The new bodycam footage seems to show Ms. McIver assaulting ICE agents as this horde tried to force their way into the detention center.

Rep. Menendez, the son of Gold Bar Bob, is the last person who needs to give a lecture on law and order. You belong to a family of crooks, dude. Also, you’re wrong; members of Congress don’t have a legal shield, nor do they have access to these sites at a whim. He crashed out over the incident. No one cares, Bobby. I would say go home to mommy and daddy, but they’re both about to be shipped off to jail.

No one is above the law—an accurate phrase but one that was weaponized by Democrats when Donald Trump faced the sustained lawfare campaign against him. It was predictably going to blow up in their faces.  

The center houses the worst of the worst regarding illegal alien crime, including rapists, child predators, and MS-13 members. I get that Democrats wanted to meet with their constituents, but you need to make an appointment.  

