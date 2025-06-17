‘Not in the Mood to Negotiate’: Trump Heads to the Situation Room
Here's What Happened When One Million Illegals Self-Deported

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 17, 2025 6:05 AM
AP Photo/Gregory Bull

It’s amazing what happens when you boot the slave labor pool out of the country. President Trump’s immigration policy of mass deportation, securing the southern border, and the enforcement of federal immigration law has only done one thing: increased working opportunities for Americans and increased wages. One million illegals have self-deported, and wages have grown (via NY Post):

While ICE arrests and deportations have grabbed headlines, President Trump is also running a separate but complementary “mass deportation” program — one that encourages aliens here unlawfully to go home voluntarily.  

And if reports are correct, that plan is more successful than anyone could have imagined. 

Based on government data, my organization, the Center for Immigration Studies, has conservatively estimated there are about 15.4 million illegal aliens in the United States, a 50% increase over the four tumultuous years of the Biden administration.  

[…] 

The Washington Post claims “a million foreign-born workers have exited the workforce since March.” The Post frames this as “a sign of the weakening labor supply.” Yet the paper also notes, “Average hourly wages accelerated, rising by 0.4 percent over the month, to $36.24 in May, as earnings continue to beat inflation in a boost to workers’ spending power.” 

In other words, with fewer illegal immigrants, businesses have had to raise wages to attract workers. 

But aliens will only leave if they believe Trump and Homan are serious about arrests, and employers know the feds are targeting shady businesses.    

It’s why ICE raids on businesses should continue, and they will. Second, enough with the ‘these people take jobs Americans don’t want,’ which is nonsense. It’s a nice way to defend slave labor. It’s also one that oozes from the mouths of rich white liberals. Americans will take those jobs for the right wages. Period. 

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

