VIP
Consequences of Sanctuary Cities Come Home to Roost
I Was Told by the Liberal Media That These Actions Constituted an Insurrection
Why Iran's Anti-Mossad Unit Never Saw These Israeli Attacks Coming
Trump Had an Epic Response When He Asked About Dead Iranian Leaders
VIP
President Trump Understands Information Warfare
Justice Department Is Suing This State for Shielding Illegal Immigrants From Deportation
DHS Chimes in After Kardashian Calls Out ICE Enforcement Operations
Is LA Mayor Karen Bass Still Working for Cuban Intelligence?
Spain’s Impossible Dream of ‘Green’ Electricity
Israel’s National Security Adviser: Only Trump Can Secure Deal to End Iran’s Nuclear...
Secretary Burgum Is Right to Stamp Out Radicalism in Our National Parks
Parents, Your Children Do Not Belong to the Government
Throwing a Flag at the FCC’s Overzealous Enforcement
Trump Is Right to Pull the Plug on NPR and PBS
Tipsheet

About That White Guy Laughing in the Face of a Black Mom Trying to Get to Work...

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 14, 2025 6:55 AM
Screenshot via X/FrontlinesTPUSA

I mean, I wish I could say you can’t make it up, but the Left has become so unspooled that nothing shocks. It doesn’t mean it makes it any less entertaining, however. There are anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement protests and riots popping up nationwide. There’s bound to be shenanigans at this ‘No Kings’ event today, especially in Philadelphia. We’ll keep you abreast of that, but remember that anti-ICE protest in New York City? A horde of white liberals blocked the road, which prevented a black mother from getting to work. They laughed at her face and told her illegal aliens’ kids were more important:

Advertisement

Well, that guy in the video is reportedly a Black Lives Matter activist, Trevor Britvec, who got a six-figure settlement from the city during the 2020 summer of mayhem:

Recommended

Trump Had an Epic Response When He Asked About Dead Iranian Leaders Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Again, you can’t make this up, but this sure does track with how things turn out for progressives. It’s what happens when you have no principles or views, just unhinged emotions and a penchant for destruction. 

Editor’s Note: Don't miss our massive Patriot Sale as we celebrate Flag Day and our great U.S. Army’s 250th and President Trump's birthdays! Get 74% off a VIP membership with promo code POTUS47.

America is an exceptional country. Join us as we continue to fight to Make America Great Again.

Tags: BLACK LIVES MATTER ICE RIOTS WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Had an Epic Response When He Asked About Dead Iranian Leaders Matt Vespa
Why Iran's Anti-Mossad Unit Never Saw These Israeli Attacks Coming Matt Vespa
About That Judge Who Tried to Strip Trump's Commander-in-Chief Powers Last Night... Matt Vespa
I Was Told by the Liberal Media That These Actions Constituted an Insurrection Matt Vespa
DHS Chimes in After Kardashian Calls Out ICE Enforcement Operations Leah Barkoukis
Holdout GOP Senators Flip on Trump’s 'Big, Beautiful Bill' As Deal Nears Deadline Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Had an Epic Response When He Asked About Dead Iranian Leaders Matt Vespa
Advertisement