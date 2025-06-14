About That White Guy Laughing in the Face of a Black Mom Trying to Get to Work...

I mean, I wish I could say you can’t make it up, but the Left has become so unspooled that nothing shocks. It doesn’t mean it makes it any less entertaining, however. There are anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement protests and riots popping up nationwide. There’s bound to be shenanigans at this ‘No Kings’ event today, especially in Philadelphia. We’ll keep you abreast of that, but remember that anti-ICE protest in New York City? A horde of white liberals blocked the road, which prevented a black mother from getting to work. They laughed at her face and told her illegal aliens’ kids were more important:

Just watched 2 white liberals stop traffic and tell a mother who was begging to go to work, that illegals and their children are more important.



I then asked them how they felt stopping a black woman from getting to work



They both laughed in our facespic.twitter.com/XA1zItqIHq — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) June 10, 2025

Well, that guy in the video is reportedly a Black Lives Matter activist, Trevor Britvec, who got a six-figure settlement from the city during the 2020 summer of mayhem:

So the "oh no not work" guy who was blocking a single mother from getting to her job had previously won a $115k settlement from the city because his 'civil rights' were allegedly violated by the NYPD during a previous BLM protest.



Do you see the scam now?



The city paid off… https://t.co/cogosiJGVM — Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) June 13, 2025

Woke Sideshow Bob pic.twitter.com/XKeMlLYblS — Wally Nowinski (@Nowooski) June 12, 2025

Again, you can’t make this up, but this sure does track with how things turn out for progressives. It’s what happens when you have no principles or views, just unhinged emotions and a penchant for destruction.

