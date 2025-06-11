Victor Davis Hanson Might Have Ended Gavin Newsom's Political Career
Tipsheet

This Clip From NYC's Anti-ICE Unrest Truly Captures White Libs...and It's Totally Insufferable

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 11, 2025 6:55 AM
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

This clip says it all—and it’s beyond astounding—the level of insanity, the detachment from reality, and the smugness. Everything we know and hate about white progressives was captured in this 35-second clip. 

Advertisement

Savanah Hernandez of Frontlines, Turning Points USA’s media arm, was on the ground in New York City, the site of another anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) unrest, where a horde of white crunchy liberals blocked the road because that’s what these people do.  

That’s when a black mother on her way to work got laughed at by these people, who told her the children of illegal aliens matter more. It’s truly amazing stuff and offers a window into why Democrats continue to peddle and double-down on atrocious positions in public policy:

One could argue this was an act of white supremacy. What a bunch of lunatics. Nationwide, multiple mobs were trying to cause trouble, though it didn't reach the levels we saw during the summer of 2020. Still, with more ICE raids planned throughout the country, these clowns will try to cause some trouble. Let them: we'll deploy military forces everywhere if need be. Law and order will be maintained. Mobs will be crushed. 

