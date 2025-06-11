This Clip From NYC's Anti-ICE Unrest Truly Captures White Libs...and It's Totally Insufferable

This clip says it all—and it’s beyond astounding—the level of insanity, the detachment from reality, and the smugness. Everything we know and hate about white progressives was captured in this 35-second clip.

Savanah Hernandez of Frontlines, Turning Points USA’s media arm, was on the ground in New York City, the site of another anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) unrest, where a horde of white crunchy liberals blocked the road because that’s what these people do.

That’s when a black mother on her way to work got laughed at by these people, who told her the children of illegal aliens matter more. It’s truly amazing stuff and offers a window into why Democrats continue to peddle and double-down on atrocious positions in public policy:

Just watched 2 white liberals stop traffic and tell a mother who was begging to go to work, that illegals and their children are more important.



I then asked them how they felt stopping a black woman from getting to work



They both laughed in our facespic.twitter.com/XA1zItqIHq — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) June 10, 2025

They were truly the most condescending and horrible people I’ve ever spoken to.



A mother with a special needs son was like “please move my son has an appointment” and they were like “too bad!” — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) June 11, 2025

He’s laughing because he doesn’t know what a job is — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) June 11, 2025

Ran into an ANTIFA “journalist” who started squealing at me after I questioned protesters who were stopping Americans from going to work.



The white liberals at the front were on a power trip and decided to dictate traffic as they shut down the streets today: pic.twitter.com/rmTQDh7Sq6 — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) June 11, 2025

One could argue this was an act of white supremacy. What a bunch of lunatics. Nationwide, multiple mobs were trying to cause trouble, though it didn’t reach the levels we saw during the summer of 2020. Still, with more ICE raids planned throughout the country, these clowns will try to cause some trouble. Let them: we’ll deploy military forces everywhere if need be. Law and order will be maintained. Mobs will be crushed.

🚨 NEW –– Discussion occurring on deploying National Guard or active-duty troops to other cities around the country beyond Los Angeles. - NYT pic.twitter.com/DVpDteHVDH — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 11, 2025

🚨 LA RIOTER: "We won't move till ICE leaves our country! This is ours!" pic.twitter.com/KEycQLEyZ1 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 10, 2025

🚨 Riots escalating in several major U.S. cities tonight, including NYC. https://t.co/MtZomFnI97 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 11, 2025

This is the scene in Atlanta right now.



The riots have spread. pic.twitter.com/fW2tpjDhHo — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 11, 2025

🚨 DHS police fire crowd control munitions at violent protestors outside the federal building in Seattle.



📹 @KatieDaviscourt reporting live says, "The entire building is barricaded and surrounded by rioters."pic.twitter.com/wpMYCsO1oh — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 11, 2025

FAFO: The LAPD prisoner transport buses have rolled into the protest zones. Arrests imminent for breaking curfew.

pic.twitter.com/5o8qcNVz9B — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 11, 2025

Violent protests Protests in Atlanta continue as scumbags shoot fireworks at police officers.

pic.twitter.com/RXM2C8mnPZ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 11, 2025