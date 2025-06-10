There's No Way This USA Today Headline About the LA Riots Is Real
Watch Conservative Commentator Ben Ferguson Outclass the Entire CNN Panel on the LA Riots

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 10, 2025 12:15 AM
CNN’s Scott Jennings wasn’t around, but Ben Ferguson, a conservative commentator, and co-host of The Verdict, Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) podcast, was just as compelling and entertaining in slapping down liberal talking points about the Los Angeles riots. He ran a clinic, as the panel ran down the usual drivel, like how illegal alien is a bad word, how it’s not a crime to come here illegally, etc., all of which is false.  

One of the developing liberal narratives is to thread this riot with January 6. You knew this was going to happen, but Democrats are unpopular, and the liberal media is dying, so no one cares about this counterpoint, which is shoddy in the extreme. First, this was eons ago, and even then, everyone got over it in a couple of days. It won’t resonate after Ferguson brought up this point—it’s truly dead. 

Mandela Barnes, the former Lt. Gov of Wisconsin, tried to be cute, and bring the conversation back to January 6 and why the National Guard wasn’t deployed. Ferguson rightly pointed out that Nancy Pelosi didn’t want them around; it’s on tape. 

CNN’s chief law enforcement and intelligence analyst, John Miller, admitted, “They said they didn't want the National Guard brought in.” 

Last, Ferguson reminded the panel that every day, families are separated. American families every day endure a mother, father, or both going to jail and no one riots. When it’s illegals, the Molotov cocktails start flying.  

Every major liberal talking point was hurled into the woodchipper because they’re a people with bad ideas, bad leaders, and even worse communication skills.  

Restore law and order in LA by any means necessary, and the deportations must continue. Onward. 

