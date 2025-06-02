After Boulder's Firebombing of Pro-Israel Event, the Intifada Is Here

As Sarah wrote yesterday, there was another terrorist attack against pro-Israel demonstrators in Boulder, Colorado. It was an event raising awareness for the hostages that have yet to be freed in Gaza. The attack happened near Pearl Street Mall. The suspect, Mohamad Soliman, hurled various insults at the crowd before launching Molotov cocktails, inflicting multiple casualties.

“This will end when Palestine is free and for us,” he reportedly shouted, along with some ‘end Zionists’ chants. It’s clear it’s an antisemitic terror attack, which the FBI knows, but the Boulder Police are refusing to acknowledge it as such out of political correctness concerns. Yesterday was the culmination of the nationwide takeover of college campuses by those who share Soliman’s views. When you chant ‘globalize the Intifada,’ they want this. It’s why it’s not free speech, and the FBI must investigate every student engaged in such antics.

So in a period of less than 2 months, individuals openly claiming to be motivated by the “free Palestine” movement have:



- Tried to burn down the home of the Jewish Pennsylvania Governor with his family inside.



- Executed a couple leaving a Jewish museum in DC



- Thrown… — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 1, 2025

In under two months, pro-Palestinians have:



— Tried to set the Jewish Governor of Pennsylvania’s home on fire with his family inside

— Gunned down a couple in D.C.

— Firebombed Jews at a vigil for hostages in Colorado



This is a terrorist movement. — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) June 1, 2025

And on Jeiwsh holidays



Attack on Shapiro happened on Passover



Attacked today during Shavuot — Shai Goldman (@shaig) June 1, 2025

We have this firebombing in Boulder. In May, two Israeli Embassy aides were assassinated at an event at the Capital Jewish Museum. The shooter, Elias Rodriguez, shouted “Free Palestine” as police arrested him.

In April, Cody Balmer tried to set the Pennsylvania Governor’s Mansion on fire. Gov. Josh Shapiro and his family were asleep inside and were luckily able to flee the residence, which sustained severe damage. When the media suffocated the story, it was revealed that Balmer attacked the residence because of Shapiro’s stance on Israel. Balmer targeted the governor because of “what he wants to do to the Palestinian people.”

The intifada is here, folks. Left-wing terrorism is running amok.