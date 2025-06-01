New Emails Shows How the Biden Administration Totally Botched the Ohio Toxic Train Derailment Incident

Are we shocked by this latest revelation from the toxic train derailment that happened in East Palestine, Ohio, on February 3, 2023? First responders and some investigators fell ill while combing the crash site. The local livestock and wildlife were not well, and local water sources were teeming with what looked like oil slick. Something was off, but the government believed the water and air were safe. Activist Erin Brockovich was not convinced. New studies showed which states had been impacted by the contaminants.

Advertisement

🚨#BREAKING: Newly released White House emails from the Biden administration reveal FEMA officials privately raised alarms about a potential cancer cluster in East Palestine, Ohio, following the 2023 toxic train derailment. Despite the internal warnings, the administration… pic.twitter.com/v52BB2E6UK — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) May 31, 2025

So, when new emails showed that Biden officials were warned about cancer clusters in the wake of the train derailment but opted to push the narrative that the water and air were safe, we shouldn’t be floored. We were waiting for the other shoe to drop. The emails also showed that the Biden crew didn’t test for the right chemicals, they were in the wrong locations, and their detection levels were off, too. What a circus (via NY Post):

The Biden administration admitted possible cancer-causing toxins were spread in East Palestine, Ohio, following the Norfolk Southern train derailment in 2023, explosive new emails show, despite the White House insisting residents were safe. […] The crash spewed harmful chemicals into the air and resulted in 115,000 gallons’ worth of carcinogenic vinyl chloride undergoing an open burn — displacing residents and leading to reports of strange illnesses as well as the death of livestock in the weeks following the Feb. 3, 2023, disaster. […] Michael Regan, the Environmental Protection Agency administrator, showed up on Feb. 22 with TV cameras in tow to capture himself drinking from the local water supply, and months later claimed unequivocally that people in East Palestine were “not in danger.” […] They didn’t always test for the right chemicals; they didn’t test in the right locations; they didn’t have the right detection limits,” Government Accountability Project investigator Lesley Pacey told The Post, saying the Biden admin wasn’t “worrying about public health” but, rather “public reassurances.” “They delayed testing for dioxin, and then when they did the testing for dioxin — and also did the testing in people’s homes for other chemicals — they used Norfolk Southern contractors, and those contractors used equipment that wasn’t correct,” said Pacey, who’s been investigating the incident. “They completely botched this event from the very beginning.” […] The federal response also lacked robust monitoring of the water supply and ignored agency policies in order to burn the harmful chemicals, according to Pacey, allowing East Palestine natives to get “very, very ill.”

They fumbled the clean-up—it’s another Biden administration scandal. Joe never visited East Palestine, as the administration’s slow response drew criticism for being political in nature; this incident happened in Trump country.