Did Scott Jennings Get the Entire Panel to Agree With Him on Transgenders...
Iran, Hamas and Congressional Democrats Constitute a Three-legged Stool Propping Up Threat...
Roseanne Barr Chronicles Her Journey From 'Red Diaper Baby' to Canceled Trump-Supporting I...
The Age of the Empty Gesture
President Garbage
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 270: What the New Testament Says About Clothes
The Right and Responsibility to Preserve American Culture
Deepfakes, Human Error, and the AI Landmines in the Cybersphere
The Inflation Reduction Act Must Be Repealed—All of It
The Cognitive Decline in Our Schools
Cutting EPA Regulations to…Make Recycling Easier?
Same Genocidal Persian Story, Different Players
Washington State Uses Kids' Plight to Attack the Church
Moms for Liberty: Americans Celebrate 100 Years of Parental Rights
Tipsheet

New Emails Shows How the Biden Administration Totally Botched the Ohio Toxic Train Derailment Incident

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 01, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Are we shocked by this latest revelation from the toxic train derailment that happened in East Palestine, Ohio, on February 3, 2023? First responders and some investigators fell ill while combing the crash site. The local livestock and wildlife were not well, and local water sources were teeming with what looked like oil slick. Something was off, but the government believed the water and air were safe. Activist Erin Brockovich was not convinced. New studies showed which states had been impacted by the contaminants. 

Advertisement

So, when new emails showed that Biden officials were warned about cancer clusters in the wake of the train derailment but opted to push the narrative that the water and air were safe, we shouldn’t be floored. We were waiting for the other shoe to drop. The emails also showed that the Biden crew didn’t test for the right chemicals, they were in the wrong locations, and their detection levels were off, too. What a circus (via NY Post):

The Biden administration admitted possible cancer-causing toxins were spread in East Palestine, Ohio, following the Norfolk Southern train derailment in 2023, explosive new emails show, despite the White House insisting residents were safe.

[…] 

The crash spewed harmful chemicals into the air and resulted in 115,000 gallons’ worth of carcinogenic vinyl chloride undergoing an open burn — displacing residents and leading to reports of strange illnesses as well as the death of livestock in the weeks following the Feb. 3, 2023, disaster. 

[…] 

Michael Regan, the Environmental Protection Agency administrator, showed up on Feb. 22 with TV cameras in tow to capture himself drinking from the local water supply, and months later claimed unequivocally that people in East Palestine were “not in danger.” 

[…] 

They didn’t always test for the right chemicals; they didn’t test in the right locations; they didn’t have the right detection limits,” Government Accountability Project investigator Lesley Pacey told The Post, saying the Biden admin wasn’t “worrying about public health” but, rather “public reassurances.” 

“They delayed testing for dioxin, and then when they did the testing for dioxin — and also did the testing in people’s homes for other chemicals — they used Norfolk Southern contractors, and those contractors used equipment that wasn’t correct,” said Pacey, who’s been investigating the incident. 

“They completely botched this event from the very beginning.” 

[…] 

The federal response also lacked robust monitoring of the water supply and ignored agency policies in order to burn the harmful chemicals, according to Pacey, allowing East Palestine natives to get “very, very ill.” 

Recommended

Bill Maher Highlights the Likely Reason Why Dems and the Media Took It Easy on Joe Biden Matt Vespa
Advertisement

They fumbled the clean-up—it’s another Biden administration scandal. Joe never visited East Palestine, as the administration’s slow response drew criticism for being political in nature; this incident happened in Trump country.

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bill Maher Highlights the Likely Reason Why Dems and the Media Took It Easy on Joe Biden Matt Vespa
Tulsi Gabbard's Staff Torched NBC News for This Fake News Piece Matt Vespa
Did Scott Jennings Get the Entire Panel to Agree With Him on Transgenders in Women's Sports? Matt Vespa
This Is What the FBI Should Focus On Derek Hunter
Jasmine Crockett Was Asked About the 2026 Dem Midterm Playbook. Her Answer Was a Disaster. Matt Vespa
Biden’s Latest Cancer Comments Raise Eyebrows Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bill Maher Highlights the Likely Reason Why Dems and the Media Took It Easy on Joe Biden Matt Vespa
Advertisement