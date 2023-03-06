Erin Brockovich Rips Biden Response to Ohio Toxic Train Wreck

I don’t know where Erin Brockovich’s political leanings rest, but she’s not happy with the Biden administration and their lethargic response to the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. The safety of the drinking water is a chief concern among residents as the recent train crash has also killed thousands of fish and livestock. There’s also equal concern about the soil, but updates from the administration are few and far between; it took Pete Buttigieg, the transportation secretary, nearly three weeks to visit the area. It took two weeks for Joe Biden to authorize federal resources to the region. Biden will probably never step foot in East Palestine due to its political leanings. But Brockovich highlighted many examples of why things are not sound in the town, namely how multiple access points to private wells are under lock and key. And yet, Biden environmental officials tell locals that the drinking water is safe.

Brockovich stated earlier that these testing methods don’t just change on the fly, warning East Palestine residents not to consume the water. The recent town hall event with a Norfolk Southern representative, the company at the epicenter of this derailment, devolved as angry residents pleaded with the company and local officials to evacuate the area. There have been numerous reports of people falling ill, especially railway workers at the site who allegedly were not given proper protective gear. Brockovich vowed that she will not be gaslit about the dangers facing the residents of East Palestine (via The Blaze):

Environmental activist Erin Brockovich torched the "frustrating" response by the Biden administration to the disaster in East Palestine, Ohio. Brockovich appeared on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" … where she accused the government of hiding ominous details from the American people following the disastrous train derailment in East Palestine. […] "Yeah, there is. And I mean, it’s like, Oh my gosh, come on," Brockovich replied, according to Mediaite. "Oh, we’re out here. What, 44,000 fish are dead? We’ve seen them. We’ve seen them out here today aerating the creeks. They’re removing stuff. That, the wellheads are locked. What’s up?" […] "You have dead fish: might not be good for humans. You have dead animals: might not be good for humans," Brockovich continued. "You’ve sent a horrible mixed message to this community. Drink the water. Don’t drink the water. Safe. Not safe." […] Brockovich told Carlson that schools have shut off drinking fountains and some private wells have locks on them. "So in the schools, so the children can’t drink the fountains, and then on private wells around here, they’ve got locks on them," Brockovich revealed. "So they obviously — aw, come on. Wha– if there’s no problem, you don’t need to lock up a drinking fountain. You don’t need to be aerating the system. And you can explain away all day long to me that nothing’s wrong. But I, I see what’s going on here." Brockovich declared, "You’re not gonna gaslight me."

The train crash in East Palestine, Ohio, could devolve into an environmental disaster, and the Biden administration taking almost a month to acknowledge the crisis isn't a confidence builder. Buttigieg’s dragging his feet to visit Ohio doesn’t bode well for a man who might have presidential aspirations, but that’s the Biden administration in a nutshell: always late and out of step.