CNN Melted Down After the FBI Called the Boulder Firebombing of a Pro-Israel Event a Terror Attack

There was a pro-Israel event in Boulder, Colorado, that got firebombed. It’s not an exaggeration. It’s a fact. An elderly woman was burned in the assault. The suspect, Mohamad Soliman, crashed the event, screaming, “This will end when Palestine is free,” and began hurling incendiary devices everywhere.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation under Kash Patel rightly called this a targeted terror attack. The bureau is no longer under the confines of woke nonsense, running interference for Democrats, or going after the political enemies of Joe Biden. Those days are over, and the media and the political class are unhappy about it. CNN had a total meltdown over this declaration, with, and you cannot make this up, disgraced former deputy director Andrew McCabe emerging from his darkened lair to pile on why a man burning Jews and declaring ‘it won’t stop until Palestine is free’ shouldn’t be considered a terror attack outright.
We are aware of and fully investigating a targeted terror attack in Boulder, Colorado. Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available. @FBI— FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) June 1, 2025
When someone yells, "End zionists," and then sets them on fire, maybe that's a terrorist attack. I don't know. McCabe has lied so many times that he doesn't know the truth anymore.
**Man shouts anti-Israeli rhetoric & tries to burn people alive at vigil for Gaza hostages**— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 1, 2025
FBI: "We are aware of the targeted terror attack in Boulder."
BOULDER PD: "We are not ready to classify this as terrorism."
CNN: "Let's not jump to conclusions." pic.twitter.com/zC9bwZq6zt
The American press runs a fake story about the Israelis massacring people and the next day a man decides to set a bunch of Jews on fire in Colorado. That’s not a coincidence.— Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) June 1, 2025
WATCH: CNN's Juliette Kayem joins disgraced FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe in criticizing @FBIDirectorKash and @FBIDDBongino for the agency's calling an act of terror an act of terror. pic.twitter.com/dYfPkokk23— Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) June 1, 2025
Why did CNN deel the need to put "peaceful" in quotes. The idea is to make it seem that there is a question as to whether it was peaceful. pic.twitter.com/YOR8HifQGM— Seth Frantzman (@sfrantzman) June 1, 2025
Here's disgraced former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, dumping on the agency for having the temerity to assess that a Molotov attack on Jews marching in support of the hostages might be an act of terror. pic.twitter.com/XHjq2fuCAk— Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) June 1, 2025
A “Palestinian” burns people alive in Colorado while shouting “end Zionists” and CNN is currently having a meltdown over the FBI labeling it an act of terrorism.— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 1, 2025
You can’t parody these clowns.
MSNBC: Boulder terrorist a “white male.” pic.twitter.com/e6xixKoVS4— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 1, 2025
Why is NBC News calling them “Gaza-hostage-awareness marchers”?— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 1, 2025
Odd editorial decision to say the least. pic.twitter.com/5xW0l8MsUd
The liberal media is about to have their own hell week. Democrats had it over Joe Biden's declining health and the subsequent cover-up. Now, the media is going to twist itself into pretzels explaining how throwing Molotov cocktails at Jews isn't an act of terrorism.
https://t.co/I9yg6J7nCI pic.twitter.com/ZLMi0UxkCS— Sunny (@sunnyright) June 1, 2025
Eyewitness explains how Boulder has changed:
Witness to Peal Street attack:— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 1, 2025
"Boulder has changed."
"There's security guards at the bathrooms so people don't smoke meth in the bathrooms."
"It’s dirtier. It’s not as safe as it used to be."
pic.twitter.com/TAKk5HSoRa
