Tipsheet

CNN Melted Down After the FBI Called the Boulder Firebombing of a Pro-Israel Event a Terror Attack

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 01, 2025 8:25 PM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

There was a pro-Israel event in Boulder, Colorado, that got firebombed. It’s not an exaggeration. It’s a fact. An elderly woman was burned in the assault. The suspect, Mohamad Soliman, crashed the event, screaming, “This will end when Palestine is free,” and began hurling incendiary devices everywhere. 

The Federal Bureau of Investigation under Kash Patel rightly called this a targeted terror attack. The bureau is no longer under the confines of woke nonsense, running interference for Democrats, or going after the political enemies of Joe Biden. Those days are over, and the media and the political class are unhappy about it. CNN had a total meltdown over this declaration, with, and you cannot make this up, disgraced former deputy director Andrew McCabe emerging from his darkened lair to pile on why a man burning Jews and declaring ‘it won’t stop until Palestine is free’ shouldn’t be considered a terror attack outright.

When someone yells, "End zionists," and then sets them on fire, maybe that's a terrorist attack. I don't know. McCabe has lied so many times that he doesn't know the truth anymore. 

The liberal media is about to have their own hell week. Democrats had it over Joe Biden's declining health and the subsequent cover-up. Now, the media is going to twist itself into pretzels explaining how throwing Molotov cocktails at Jews isn't an act of terrorism.

Eyewitness explains how Boulder has changed:

