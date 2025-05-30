Trump Teases a New Role for Elon: 'He'll Be Back'
Tipsheet

Of Course, This Dem Had to Go There While Ranting About ICE's Deportation Operations

Matt Vespa
May 30, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Immigration and Customs Enforcement is the Gestapo, says Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY). Is it me, or is this guy the slowest member of the House Democratic caucus? Dan, this talking point has already been used, sir. And it still doesn’t resonate. For some reason, Democrats like to trot this guy out there to deliver their attack lines, and he whiffs at every opportunity.

It’s not the first time, either. You could argue that Goldman’s disastrous questioning of the IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapely and Joe Zeigler led to the Justice Department’s special counsel investigation into Hunter Biden. Law professor Jonathan Turley described Goldman as engaging in a friendly fire incident that day that caused “Dresden-level damage” to the Democratic Party’s narrative. 

He also got dragged for his previous remarks about a Hunter Biden pardon. Goldman insisted, along with the rest of the liberal media and Democratic Party establishment, that no pardons would be issued. Joe Biden said so, and he lied. This CNN interview on the subject in December was a shambles: 

Bondi Praised for Making 'One of the Best Decisions Ever' Leah Barkoukis
Goldman has a safe seat, and he’s an heir to the Levi’s fortune, so I guess he’s willing to stick his head in the woodchipper on this stuff. Like the rest of his party, they seem mad that Trump is deporting all their voters.

