Immigration Win: Federal Court Sides With Trump Admin on TPS Terminations for Multiple Countries

A federal court has sided with the Trump administration after a lengthy legal battle to end the Temporary Protected Status designation for Nepal, Honduras, and Nicaragua

#BREAKING: Court allows DHS to terminate protected status for 90k Nepalis, Hondurans, and Nicaraguans. — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) February 9, 2026

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem praised the court’s decision to sunset the TPS designations, saying that the policy has been used by Democrats as a de facto amnesty for third-world countries for years.

A win for the rule of law and vindication for the US Constitution. Under the previous administration, Temporary Protected Status was abused to allow violent terrorists, criminals, and national security threats into our nation.



TPS was never designed to be permanent, yet… pic.twitter.com/SZhVNuhU1n — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) February 9, 2026

“Under the previous administration, Temporary Protected Status was abused to allow violent terrorists, criminals, and national security threats into our nation,” Noem said in a statement on social media. “TPS was never designed to be permanent, yet previous administrations have used it as a de facto amnesty program for decades. Given the improved situation in each of these countries, we are wisely concluding what was intended to be a temporary designation.”

The Trump administration has had a tumultuous time attempting to lift TPS designations from countries all over the world, being stifled by federal judges at every turn. In one case, a Democrat-appointed judge went as far as labeling Noem as a racist who sought to end TPS protections due to her “hostility to nonwhite immigrants.” Another case said that a TPS designation removal wasn’t possible at this time due to “serious, long-term consequences, including the risk of deadly harm.”

Legal battles for the future of TPS designations are sure to continue as Somali and Haitian designations are set to expire on Mar. 17.

