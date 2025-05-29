What a Lefty Podcast Host Said to Jake Tapper About His Son Is What Made Him Realize Why Dems Suck

CNN’s Jake Tapper wrote a book about Joe Biden’s mental decline and the cover-up that followed. He wrote it with Axios’ Alex Thompson. Yes, it had interesting and damning passages about how the Biden White House and the Democrats were a circus, but these two were also part of the overall cover-up. It’s shameless, so we’ll have to say that a lot, even if the anecdote is good.

Advertisement

Jake Tapper is shocked that journalists didn’t question Biden’s mental acuity and health when the WH was saying he’s fine… he feels betrayed by politicians and the media….



You literally cannot make this up. Just incredible stuff. pic.twitter.com/XA8wURpmKj — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 28, 2025

Yet, an interview with a lefty podcast got under his skin. He spoke about how he mentioned his teenage son wanted to be a police officer, which led to a bad joke about how Tapper’s kid felt about minorities. The implication was as subtle as a sledgehammer and was not well-taken. It’s at that moment that Tapper realized why Democrats keep losing elections. Tapper didn’t name the podcast, but others have deduced where this was said, with that show’s host now saying Tapper is using that moment for his own gain. He’s spinning it, and it’s working (via NY Post):

Jake Tapper to Democrats: "This is why you f**kers are losing elections!" pic.twitter.com/DuUyr8nd7c — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 28, 2025

CNN anchor Jake Tapper recalled how a left-wing podcaster took a patronizing tone when he shared that his 15-year-old son wants to be a cop. The unnamed podcaster implied that Tapper’s son was racist due to his law enforcement aspirations, something that left the CNN anchor stunned and feeling that was emblematic of why Democrats have been losing elections. “Their joke was about my 15-year-old son, ‘Oh, how does he feel about minorities?’” Tapper recalled during an interview on “The Prof G Pod” podcast last week. “Like the idea that he wants to be a policeman, therefore he’s, he’s racist, my son. And like, you know, that was the big laugh.” “Then I got dragged in the comments and all that stuff and, and I thought to myself, ‘This is why you f—ers are losing elections.’” “The Prof G Pod” host Scott Galloway concurred, saying, “One hundred percent.” Tapper did not identify where this took place, saying it was a “left-leaning podcast that shall remain nameless.” However, it appears to line up with his appearance on “How Long Gone” back in April. “How Long Gone” co-host Chris Black hit back at Tapper over the apparent dig. “Him willfully choosing to take a joke wrong, that he definitely knew what it was in the moment, I would say is only a pro move,” Black said after a clip of Tapper’s jab went viral. “He spun it for his own gain, and it’s working.”

Yeah, that last part wouldn’t shock me either.

Still, taking a 30,000-foot view, you know liberals feel that way about law enforcement, which adds to the Democratic Party’s ongoing campaign of driving working-class people away from them. Law enforcement is one of the few if not the only job left where someone without a college degree could get a good salary and benefits. They also risk their lives to protect us—just those little things, right?