Why This Biden 2022 Slip-Up Is a Bit More Jarring

It was dismissed as another mental slip-up by Joe Biden. The man was decked out in his trademark aviators to deliver some worthless and forgettable speech about climate change in July of 2022. He talked about pollution, the oil slick on car windshields, and how that was the cause of his cancer. It led to many raising their eyebrows, but the Biden White House assured us that they were talking about some skin lesions that were removed before he was president (via Newsweek):

Biden says that his mother using windshield wipers to "get literally the oil slick off the window" is "why I and so damn many other people have cancer." pic.twitter.com/YIoBlZadRJ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 20, 2022

President Joe Biden has suggested that Delaware pollution including "oil slicks" may have been responsible for cancer experienced by him and "so damn many" others. While delivering a speech about climate change in Somerset, Massachusetts…Biden said that environmental pollution during his childhood was so rampant that people needed to wipe oil off of car windshields to be able to drive. The president suggested that the pollution was to blame for the skin cancer that he would later experience, saying that Delaware used to have the "highest cancer rate in the nation." Biden said that a former Massachusetts official had told him about how previous pollution had meant that "folks used to get a rag out and wipe the gunk off their car's windshield just to be able to drive" before his speech. He compared the anecdote to his own experience in Claymont, Delaware, where he moved after his family left Scranton, Pennsylvania, when he was 10 years old.

My tin foil hat told me they’ve known about the cancer for years https://t.co/Go9pevJBkA — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) May 18, 2025

I will certainly pray for Biden.



However, I want to point out that they were VERY careful to use the verbiage “new finding”. pic.twitter.com/I2fSx7o1oT — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) May 18, 2025

Yes, the pro-Dem fact-checkers explained to us what Biden meant to say. In retrospect, did Biden reveal his prostate diagnosis? I don’t trust a single word from Democrats on this, especially those who worked for him in the White House and led one of the longest con jobs on the American people. Second, the man got skin cancer again in 2023 after a physical.

Given the depth of the deception and all the actors involved in the cover-up from the Democratic Party and the news media, the timing of the prostate cancer diagnosis on Sunday is suspect. Given how lying and deceit follow this man, there’s no way this popped up. It shouldn’t shock any of us when/if we find out that Biden had been diagnosed eons ago. Second, if he had won re-election, there’s no way his inner circle or staff would’ve disclosed this aggressive cancer that’s metastasized to his bones.

Joe Biden just discovered he had cancer this week like the corporate media and Dem establishment just discovered he had cognitive decline at the June debate. — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) May 18, 2025

So Biden's cancer is probably terminal if they're finally telling everyone about it.



Gotta grease the skids. — Mark Mitchell, Rasmussen Reports (@honestpollster) May 18, 2025

Aides and media allies lectured us on what Biden meant to say—no more. Biden had cancer in 2022, and until I see a medical report otherwise, I don’t trust a single liberal who will try to refute that. You people lied to us for years. We knew it, and it took Biden getting obliterated in the CNN June debate for y’all to see it. It’s why this cancer diagnosis will not stop the scrutiny. I don’t care if it looks like we’re beating up an old man with an oar. We demand answers, prostate cancer or not.

I can't prove it but I wouldn't be surprised if they had this diagnosis a long time ago. — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) May 18, 2025

NARRATOR: There’s zero chance Biden’s doctors didn’t know about this before the last exam. — RBe (@RBPundit) May 18, 2025

Last Note: Let's not forget that Biden suffered a medical emergency while on the campaign trail in Vegas last July.