Something Happened to Biden in Las Vegas Last Month. Was It COVID-Related?

It was the last trip of Joe Biden’s presidential campaign. On July 17, Biden’s trip to Nevada was marred by a COVID diagnosis, which torpedoed his address at the UnidosUS conference. Biden also got terrible news from one of his top money guys, Jeffrey Katzenberg, who said the fundraising operation was grinding to a halt. The president was taken to Air Force One, remaining in Delaware until he quit the race on July 21.

Advertisement

Yet, there were reports of a health emergency that wasn’t COVID-related that afflicted the president in Nevada. Las Vegas police were dispatched to close roads so the president could seek treatment at the University Medical Center. Biden never went to the hospital; his motorcade abruptly changed to divert to the airport where he hightailed out of the state. The allegation is that the president suffered a ‘transient ischemic attack,’ or mini-stroke. When it was determined that he could be treated on the airplane, the plans for departure changed.

RedState’s Jennifer Van Laar had the TIA story first and later listened to the audio of the Las Vegas police on the day of this incident, obtained by the Oversight Project through a Freedom of Information Act request. It confirms that a medical emergency was declared for the president:

The three recordings span a time frame of a few hours and are not timestamped, so it's difficult to get exact time frames from them. Two of the clips, each about four minutes long, are clips from the general channel where LVMPD coordinated additional units (meaning, units that were not involved in the protective detail) used to shut down traffic and secure the routes after the sudden change of plans. The third, the event channel for the officers involved in the protective detail, is about 43 minutes long. We are sharing the audio in full here so readers can listen for themselves. In both of the four-minute clips, officers are requested to respond Code 3, meaning in an emergency response posture. […] About 21 minutes into the clip one of the officers asks if another is available for a phone call, and the next thing said is, “For everybody on the radio, right now they’re on a hold for something regarding the President," and instructs officers on the detail to allow some traffic through the intersections while they wait. Shortly after that, the protective detail is informed: “For everyone on the radio, right now POTUS is 421. He’s being seen, so we’re just kinda waiting to see how this is shaping out. So, for everybody’s knowledge, he’s 421 right now; we’re just trying to figure out what’s going on and we’re gonna go from there." Code 421 is a sick or injured person, according to LVMPD's code sheet.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

They wouldn’t be shutting down roads because of COVID, folks. There’s something else amiss here. When the president called into Kamala Harris’ campaign headquarters in Delaware, the president sounded like death, with his slurred speech being something that couldn’t be ignored. The slurring of words was also prevalent in his huffy Oval Office address, where he delivered a mini-State of the Union speech, listing a flurry of initiatives that everyone knows a lame-duck president could never accomplish, let alone someone like Biden, whose health has declined precipitously over the past three years.

And where is Biden? Also, if this was COVID-related, do you think this White House would tell us?