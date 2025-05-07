Dr. Fauci Isn't Off the Hook Yet
Trump Isn't Budging on China Tariffs
CNN's Libs Pounced on Scott Jennings Who Calmly Slapped Down Their Predictable Pivot...
Here's the Scott Bessent Response That Sent This House Dem Into Meltdown Mode
We Finally Know Why the Epstein Files Still Aren’t Public
This Republican Lawmaker Just Introduced a Bill That Will Have the Deep State...
Biden-Appointed Judge Orders Trump to Resettle 12,000 Refugees
VIP
California's Celebration of High-Speed Rail Project Lacking a Little Something
'Credible Threat' Against GOP Congressman's Family Prompts Lawmaker to Miss Votes, Resched...
The Human Smuggling Narrative on 'Maryland Man' Abrego Garcia Keeps Getting Worse
‘Throw the Book’ at Judge Who Helped Illegal Alien Evade ICE, Sen. Johnson...
Bipartisan Pair of Senators Introduce Bill Surrounding Rideshare Safety
Remember Biden's Failed Pier in Gaza? It Turns Out It Was Worse Than...
VIP
Just Like Journalism Itself, Journalism Awards Are Also Thoroughly Politicized
Tipsheet

Trump Dumps Surgeon General Nominee

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 07, 2025 5:15 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

This nomination fell by the wayside for numerous reasons, but it wasn’t a good pick. Dr. Janette Nesheiwat was a Dr. Anthony Fauci acolyte, promoting most of the worst COVID nonsense on Fox News. She also gave Facebook props for censoring posts that raised questions about the COVID vaccine. 

Advertisement

She also peddled panic porn about travel to Florida during this period. There were serious problems with Dr. Nesheiwat, whose nomination is being pulled by Trump. There were supposedly concerns about her credentials. I mean, it appears she wasn’t completely honest about where she attended medical school, which isn’t good, but I think we know why she was shown the door (via Axios):

The White House is withdrawing the nomination of Janette Nesheiwat to be surgeon general, according to congressional aides. 

Why it matters: The move is the second time the Trump administration has pulled a health nominee, following the withdrawal of Centers for Disease Control Director-designate Dave Weldon in March. 

Driving the news: Nesheiwat was a Fox News contributor. She had faced questions about her credentials.

CBS reported in April that she graduated from a medical school in the Caribbean, not the University of Arkansas, as she had claimed.

Dr. Casey Means is being tapped as the new surgeon general nominee. Dr. Nesheiwat will be serving in some other capacity: 

Recommended

Here's the Scott Bessent Response That Sent This House Dem Into Meltdown Mode Matt Vespa
Advertisement

I am pleased to announce that Dr. Casey Means, will be nominated as our next Surgeon General of the United States of America. Casey has impeccable “MAHA” credentials, and will work closely with our wonderful Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., to ensure a successful implementation of our Agenda in order to reverse the Chronic Disease Epidemic, and ensure Great Health, in the future, for ALL Americans. Her academic achievements, together with her life’s work, are absolutely outstanding. Dr. Casey Means has the potential to be one of the finest Surgeon Generals in United States History. Congratulations to Casey! Secretary Kennedy looks forward to working with Dr. Janette Nesheiwat in another capacity at HHS. Thank you for your attention to this matter.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's the Scott Bessent Response That Sent This House Dem Into Meltdown Mode Matt Vespa
CNN's Libs Pounced on Scott Jennings Who Calmly Slapped Down Their Predictable Pivot Over This Issue Matt Vespa
You Will Laugh Your Head Off When You Hear Why Biden Waited So Long to Drop Out of the Race Jeff Charles
Dr. Fauci Isn't Off the Hook Yet Katie Pavlich
Remember Biden's Failed Pier in Gaza? It Turns Out It Was Worse Than We Thought. Rebecca Downs
It Looks Like Democrats Are Once Again Choosing the Wrong Side of an 80-20 Issue Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's the Scott Bessent Response That Sent This House Dem Into Meltdown Mode Matt Vespa
Advertisement