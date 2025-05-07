Trump Dumps Surgeon General Nominee

This nomination fell by the wayside for numerous reasons, but it wasn’t a good pick. Dr. Janette Nesheiwat was a Dr. Anthony Fauci acolyte, promoting most of the worst COVID nonsense on Fox News. She also gave Facebook props for censoring posts that raised questions about the COVID vaccine.

Advertisement

She also peddled panic porn about travel to Florida during this period. There were serious problems with Dr. Nesheiwat, whose nomination is being pulled by Trump. There were supposedly concerns about her credentials. I mean, it appears she wasn’t completely honest about where she attended medical school, which isn’t good, but I think we know why she was shown the door (via Axios):

The White House is withdrawing the nomination of Janette Nesheiwat to be surgeon general, according to congressional aides. Why it matters: The move is the second time the Trump administration has pulled a health nominee, following the withdrawal of Centers for Disease Control Director-designate Dave Weldon in March. Driving the news: Nesheiwat was a Fox News contributor. She had faced questions about her credentials. CBS reported in April that she graduated from a medical school in the Caribbean, not the University of Arkansas, as she had claimed.

BREAKING: The White House has withdrawn President Trump's nomination of Dr. Janette Nesheiwat for U.S. surgeon general, one day before her confirmation hearing. https://t.co/E9x1XiomoU — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 7, 2025

Dr. Casey Means is being tapped as the new surgeon general nominee. Dr. Nesheiwat will be serving in some other capacity:

🚨 BREAKING: Trump selects holistic medicine physician Casey Means for Surgeon General of the United States pic.twitter.com/t0cDCKsvEf — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) May 7, 2025

I am pleased to announce that Dr. Casey Means, will be nominated as our next Surgeon General of the United States of America. Casey has impeccable “MAHA” credentials, and will work closely with our wonderful Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., to ensure a successful implementation of our Agenda in order to reverse the Chronic Disease Epidemic, and ensure Great Health, in the future, for ALL Americans. Her academic achievements, together with her life’s work, are absolutely outstanding. Dr. Casey Means has the potential to be one of the finest Surgeon Generals in United States History. Congratulations to Casey! Secretary Kennedy looks forward to working with Dr. Janette Nesheiwat in another capacity at HHS. Thank you for your attention to this matter.